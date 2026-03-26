Aldar's 2026 handover schedule unaffected by conflict as $1.28bn in contracts are awarded

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's biggest listed developer, is on track to fulfil its handover schedule this year, with its operations and contract awards unaffected by the regional conflict.

The company has committed to hand over more than 3,500 homes in 2026, with 550 completed in March to bring its total to 1,075, Aldar said in a statement on Thursday.

Construction activity at 141 sites, including in mainstream projects across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, are “advancing” with their time frames, it added.

Aldar has also awarded development contracts worth Dh4.7 billion ($1.28 billion) in 2026, with Dh1.8 billion handed out to five UAE contractors in March alone, it said.

A further 172 tenders worth more than Dh30 billion are set to be awarded, Aldar said, without giving a timeline.

Aldar's steady operations are credited to the government's actions to defend the UAE against Iran's strikes, group chief executive Talal Al Dhiyebi said.

This has “allowed us to continue operating our business without interruption and serving our customers safely … further strengthening our supply chain”, he said.

Aldar has been at the forefront of the UAE's property market, which has continued to be resilient despite geopolitical challenges.

The company has continued to expand operationally and financially, resulting in a robust bottom line. Net profit for 2025 jumped 36 per cent annually to Dh7.61 billion, underpinned by revenue that surged 47 per cent to Dh33.8 billion, it said last month.

In January, Aldar finalised the pricing for its $1 billion hybrid notes as it intensifies efforts to boost its growth strategy, and last month raised the same amount through the issuance of subordinated hybrid notes to Apollo Global Management.

In October, it announced that it will build a series of develop-to-hold properties in Yas Island and Al Shamkha – areas surrounding Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi – worth $1 billion, catering to the residential, commercial and logistics sectors.

Aldar also acquired two logistics assets from Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi for Dh570 million, as it expands its industrial portfolio.

“We are working closely with the government, our partners, and suppliers to maintain this positive momentum and continue to deliver for our customers and communities,” Mr Al Dhiyebi said.

Aldar manages about 155,000 homes and more than 2.2 million square metres of commercial space in its portfolio, which it said have remained fully operational.