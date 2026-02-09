Aldar delivers 36% rise in 2025 profit as annual sales hit record level

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's biggest listed developer, reported a 36 per cent annual jump in its 2025 profit, driven primarily by its highest recorded annual sales, as the property boom continued in the UAE.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the two-month period to the end of December surged to Dh7.61 billion ($2.07 billion), the company said in a bourse filing on Monday to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Annual revenue surged 47 per cent year-on-year to Dh33.8 billion, driven by an expanding portfolio of investment properties, the company said. Development revenue backlog rose to a high of Dh71.7 billion, including Dh61 billion in the UAE, “providing clear visibility on revenue recognition over the next three years”.

Aldar also recorded its highest full-year group sales of Dh40.6 billion, a 21 per cent annual jump, with UAE sales contributing Dh35.5 billion to the total.

The company's net income for the three months to the end of December also surged, rising 49 per cent to Dh2.9 billion, while quarterly revenue climbed 58 per cent to Dh10.3 billion.

Sales between October and December also hit a record, jumping 25 per cent year-on-year to Dh12 billion, driven by three new UAE launches – Yas Living, The Row Saadiyat and Yas Riva Residences – as well as high demand for existing inventory.

“Aldar’s record performance and accelerated growth trajectory are a clear reflection of the UAE’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals and Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a globally competitive destination for capital, talent, and innovation,” Aldar chairman Mohamed Al Mubarak said.