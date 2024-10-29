Aldar’s third-quarter net profit up 37% on revenue boost from property sales

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2022/10/24/saadiyat-lagoons-aldar-launches-nature-inspired-community-in-abu-dhabi/">Aldar Properties,</a> Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, reported a 37 per cent jump in its third-quarter profit as revenue grew on the back of higher property sales. Net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for three months to the end of September rose to Dh1 billion ($272 million), the company said in a <a href="https://adxservices.adx.ae/cdn/contentdownload.aspx?doc=3297540" target="_blank">statement </a>on Tuesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded. Revenue and rental income for the period rose more than 61 per cent annually to Dh5.58 billion. Total property sales during the quarter rose 27 per cent annually to about Dh10 billion, with UAE sales increasing 13 per cent to Dh7.3 billion. “Aldar’s success has been driven by the UAE’s robust domestic investment climate and its ability to attract international capital and businesses,” said Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of Aldar Properties. “This favourable environment has enabled us to scale rapidly, balancing the expansion of recurring income streams with record development sales, while strategically reinvesting capital into new opportunities and securing partnerships that will drive further scale and value for both Aldar and Abu Dhabi.” Earlier this month, Aldar announced a partnership with Expo City Dubai for a Dh1.75 billion mixed-use six-building development as part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/03/sheikh-mohammed-unveils-new-master-plan-for-expo-city-dubai/" target="_blank">new master plan for the area</a>, which hosted the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/09/02/remembering-expo-2020-dubai-looking-back-at-the-pavilions/" target="_blank">Expo 2020 Dubai</a> and last year's Cop28 climate talks. As part of the partnership, Aldar and Expo City Dubai have established a joint venture to deliver and own the development, which will include residential, office, and retail spaces with a combined floor area of 103,000 square metres. Last month, it also unveiled a new partnership with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/08/21/mubadala-expands-data-centre-portfolio-with-investment-in-uks-yondr-group/" target="_blank">Mubadala Investment Company</a> to establish four joint ventures to own and manage real estate assets worth more than Dh30 billion across Abu Dhabi. Aldar is also investing Dh1.5 billion to transform its hotel portfolio amid a boom in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/09/06/international-visitor-spending-in-uae-to-exceed-52bn-this-year-wttc-says/" target="_blank">UAE’s tourism sector.</a> “An expanding land bank and newly formed strategic partnerships with Mubadala and Expo City Dubai are creating exciting new avenues for growth, enabling us to expand our presence across key segments and geographies,” Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive of Aldar, said. “We are extremely confident that we will maintain our current growth trajectory in the coming years and continue unlocking value for our shareholders.”