Jordan Belfort: house from 'The Wolf of Wall Street' goes on sale

A property from the acclaimed film The Wolf of Wall Street has hit the market for slightly under $10 million.

The movie, an adaptation of a true story, features Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort, a stock broker who amasses a lot of wealth through illegitimate means.

As with the film's Hollywood cast, which also included Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie, the property, on New York's Long Island, is a star turn.

Aside from its film history, it comes with plenty for potential owners to talk about, primarily its equestrian amenities with paddocks, a riding ring and a 10-stall stable.

On the market with broker Douglas Elliman for $9.995 million, it also has a barbershop, mahogany bar, gym, a wine cellar, hot tub room with TV and fireplace, plus a poker and theatre recreation room.

“Built in 2010, this magnificent Gold Coast, five-acre estate offers an equestrian haven for your horses and an enchanting 15,000-square-foot mansion for you,” the broker said.

It added on its property listing: “At the end of a long, gated drive stands a magnificent, almost fairytale-like 15,000-square-foot country manor. Its massive turret and steeply pitched roof remind you of a French chateau.”

The home sits five minutes from the waterfront community of Oyster Bay Village, 25 minutes from Belmont Racetrack, 45 minutes from the Hamptons and 50 minutes from Manhattan.

It also has a four-car garage, six bedrooms, seven baths, two kitchens, an office and an lift.

As well as The Wolf of Wall Street, the property has also featured in episodes of the TV series “Elementary,” which starred Lucy Liu and Johnny Lee Miller.

Is was not, it should be added, the main house Belfort lived in during many scenes in the film, although that house is also in the Oyster Bay area.

The house has been lavishly furnished. Photo: Douglas Elliman Realty

What happened to Jordan Belfort?

Having founded Stratton Oakmont in 1989, his company was responsible for the initial public offerings of 35 businesses, including shoe company Steve Madden, which featured heavily in The Wolf of Wall Street.

He pled guilty to fraud and stock market manipulation, and was sentenced to four years in prison in 2003, eventually serving 22 months.

He has since reinvented himself as a sales training expert.

According to his website, he now provides counsel to over 50 public companies and numerous Fortune 500 brands.

How is the US property market faring?

Sales of new US homes jumped in May, reflecting gains in the West and South and interrupting a skid of several months as the residential property market adjusts to rising borrowing costs and still-elevated prices.

Purchases of new single-family homes increased by 10.7 per cent, the first gain this year, Bloomberg reported government data as showing.

While growing affordability concerns have limited demand since the start of the year, many Americans still have the desire and wherewithal to buy a home. The pickup in sales may also reflect some buyers locking in their mortgage rate in anticipation of even higher borrowing costs.

Earlier this month, the average rate for a 30-year loan posted its largest one-week increase since the 1980s. It has risen even further since then.

