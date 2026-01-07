Beyond business: What is driving affluent Chinese families to Dubai?

In recent years, Dubai has decisively entered the radar of affluent Chinese families and entrepreneurs. What began as exploratory conversations about property or portfolio diversification has become more purposeful.

There has been a steady rise in Chinese-owned companies registering in the UAE, especially in Dubai, reflecting a broader shift towards establishing an international base that supports cross-border operations and long-term family planning.

From my experience advising globally mobile families, this movement is shaped by a combination of practical, generational and strategic considerations that are distinct to this cohort.

A search for long-term continuity

Affluent Chinese families plan across generations. Relocation decisions are rarely short-term or transactional. Instead, they are rooted in continuity, succession, and the ability to operate across borders with confidence. Dubai appeals because it offers clarity in areas important to family-led businesses: transparent regulation, defined ownership frameworks and long-term residency pathways that support stability over decades.

For families accustomed to running operating businesses rather than purely financial portfolios, the UAE's regulatory environment provides reassurance. Clear rules around company formation, asset holding, and succession planning allow families to structure wealth in a way that aligns with enduring governance principles. This predictability makes it easier to plan without repeatedly revisiting foundational decisions.

From portfolio diversification to operating presence

Unlike earlier waves of overseas capital deployment, the current interest from China is increasingly operational. Many families are establishing active businesses, relocating senior management, and using Dubai as a hub for regional and international trade. Prominent sectors include logistics, manufacturing, technology services, and consumer goods.

China remains one of the UAE's largest trading partners, and Dubai's role as a regional logistics and re-export hub continues to enhance its relevance for Chinese entrepreneurs managing supply chains across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Europe. Its infrastructure, connectivity, and business environment make it possible to co-ordinate regional growth from a single base, rather than fragmenting operations across multiple jurisdictions.

Tax efficiency, full ownership rights, and ease of set-up also play a role, particularly when compared with other established financial centres. For family-owned enterprises seeking operational control alongside global reach, this combination offers flexibility increasingly valued by investors.

Family mobility and next-generation priorities

For Chinese families, business relocation is closely tied to family considerations. Education, health care and lifestyle are not secondary factors but integral to the decision-making process. Dubai's international school ecosystem, which includes British, International Baccalaureate, and bilingual curricula, is increasingly a key consideration for families planning globally orientated futures for their children.

Health care standards, safety, and quality of life further reinforce the city's appeal. Strong air connectivity to major Chinese cities and wider Asian markets allows families to remain commercially and culturally connected, even as they establish roots elsewhere. This balance between global exposure and regional proximity is an important consideration.

Crucially, Dubai allows families to integrate business growth, personal residence, and wealth structures within a single jurisdiction. For families managing operating companies alongside succession and asset planning, this coherence reduces complexity and supports more effective long-term governance.

A sustained and strategic shift

Taken together, these factors point to a long-term shift rather than a temporary trend. As economic and trade ties between China and the Middle East continue to deepen, Dubai is increasingly positioned as a neutral and well-connected platform for Chinese-led regional expansion.

Dubai's international school ecosystem increasingly features in discussions with families planning globally oriented futures for their children. Pawan Singh / The National

We are already seeing more Chinese family offices, regional headquarters, and entrepreneurial ventures choosing Dubai as their anchor. These decisions reflect careful planning around governance, generational transition, and long-term opportunity rather than short-term optimisation.

As trade flows, investment frameworks, and bilateral co-operation between China and the UAE continue to evolve, Dubai's role as a bridge between Asian enterprise and Middle Eastern markets is likely to become even more pronounced. In that context, the presence of Chinese families and businesses is reshaping private wealth patterns and reinforcing the city’s global economic position.

Shivkumar Rohira is chief executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Klay Group

