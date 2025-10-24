Money & Me: ‘I’ve helped create more than 100 millionaires at my real estate agency’

Porush Jhunjhunwala, chief executive of real estate brokerage Banke International Properties, says his personal financial goals are closely tied to that of his company.

He started the venture in 2013 with four people and now employs more than 600. The brokerage has a global presence, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Doha, Mumbai, London and Johannesburg.

“Investing in my team’s growth, giving them ownership and building a strong culture has paid off more than investing in a single asset,” he says.

Mr Jhunjhunwala, 48, who’s been in the UAE for the past 20 years, lives with his wife and two children, aged 15 and 13, in Dar Wasl community on Al Wasl Road in Dubai.

He completed his master's degree in business administration and marketing in Mumbai.

Did wealth feature in your childhood? What did you learn from it?

I didn't grow up surrounded by wealth in material terms, but I was raised with a wealth of values, discipline and ambition. My family always placed a big emphasis on education. I was taught the importance of hard work, perseverance and earning for myself. That mindset became the foundation of how I view wealth – not just as a financial metric, but something you build over time through vision and consistency.

My father owned a car radiator business. Coming from a modest beginning gave me the hunger to build something meaningful.

How did you first earn and how much did you get paid?

My first job was in sales in the consumer goods industry in Mumbai. It was a hands-on role that taught me how to understand people, build trust and deliver results. My starting salary in 1999 was around 11,000 Indian rupees (Dh460 today), which may seem modest now, but felt like a big step then. The opportunity mattered more than the amount.

Within two years, I rose from being a sales associate to a branch manager. That experience offered me early exposure to leadership, accountability and how to grow a business from the ground up.

Any early financial jolts?

I invested some savings into a venture in Mumbai, hoping for a quick return. But it didn't go as planned and I lost a significant amount of money. That experience taught me the importance of due diligence, patience and how to differentiate between value and hype. But the experience made me more disciplined with money.

How do you grow your wealth?

I invest in what I understand, which is real estate. In a dynamic market like Dubai, it offers both capital appreciation and steady income. I have a few residential properties in Dubai that have been leased out.

But I don't put all my eggs in one basket. I have diversified into commercial properties, equities and some business ventures in a small way. I mostly reinvest into my core business – my real estate brokerage.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I'm a disciplined spender and a strategic saver. Money should work for you, not just sit in a bank account or be spent on impulse. I believe in spending where it adds value, such as in my business, upgrading my skills, on experiences or travel.

But I've always had a strong saving and reinvestment mindset. From early on, I understood that saving isn’t about holding back but instead creating options for the future. Over time, this discipline has allowed me to make bold business moves without overextending myself. I don't believe in taking loans.

Porush Jhunjhunwala says purchasing his first property in Dubai, a two-bedroom apartment in Motor City, was a milestone. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Have you been wise with money?

I've become wiser with money over time. Like many people starting out, I too made a few financial decisions in the past that could have been handled differently in hindsight, but each experience taught me something invaluable.

The real shift happened when I stopped chasing short-term gains. I learnt to assess risks more carefully, invest in what I know and surround myself with people who understand money deeply. This helped me reinvest smartly and never lose sight of the bigger picture. I have become wiser with money, but it's been a journey of learning, not luck.

What has been your best investment?

My best investment has been in my team. At the end of the day, you can have the best strategies and the best opportunities, but without the right people around you, it's hard to build anything that lasts. I’ve helped create more than 100 millionaires (in dirham terms) in my company.

Any cherished purchases?

One of my most cherished purchases was a Volkswagen Touareg, which I bought when my daughter was born. It was a symbol of a new chapter in my life and my family's. It wasn't about luxury or status, but rather creating a sense of safety, comfort and pride for the people I love the most. That purchase reminds me every day why I work hard to provide security and opportunities for my family.

How do you feel about money?

I see money as a tool. It's essential for creating opportunities, supporting the people you care about, and building things that can last, but it's not the end goal. What matters more to me is what money allows you to do, whether that's investing in meaningful projects, supporting others’ growth or securing a better future. I don't obsess over money, but I respect its power. It is key to have a healthy relationship with it.

Any financial advice for your younger self?

Early on, I was eager to seek quick results and sometimes took risks without fully understanding the consequences. I would tell my younger self to be patient, disciplined and focus more on learning about money before making any big moves. Also not to underestimate the power of saving consistently, even in small amounts, because building wealth isn't about a sudden windfall. It's about steady, thoughtful growth over time. Finally, invest in people and relationships as much as you invest in assets, because those connections often open doors where money cannot.

Any key financial milestones?

One of the earliest milestone was when I transitioned from a sales role into leadership in Mumbai. Another one was purchasing my first property, a two-bedroom apartment, in Motor City, Dubai, for Dh900,000 in 2007.

The next milestone was securing my first large-scale commercial transaction in Dubai, which opened doors to larger opportunities.

What luxuries are important to you?

Luxury is not about material possessions. Instead, it's about spending quality time with family, good health and having the time to take care of it. I train every day and am a marathon runner. I tell young people that discipline doesn't start when you come to the office, instead it starts when you leave the office.

What are your financial goals?

I believe in building wealth with purpose, not just for myself, but also for the people around me. I'm focused on creating diversified, sustainable income streams through real estate and business growth with the ultimate goal of achieving financial independence and being in a position to give back. My financial goals are very much tied to the growth and impact of my company.

