Money & Me: ‘Upskilling myself is much more valuable than investing in property’

Ramki Jayaraman, managing partner and founder of Synarchy Consulting in Dubai, says his best investment was in upskilling himself. This was necessary to stand apart and offer value to customers in the boutique consulting market, he says.

Mr Jayaraman has more than 25 years of consulting experience across the Middle East and Africa and works with governments, enterprises, family businesses and start-ups to help them navigate uncertainty.

“Consulting on business strategy, technology advisory and problem-solving has always been my passion,” says the Indian entrepreneur, 51, who has been in Dubai since 2004.

He completed his master’s degree in business administration from XLRI - Xavier School of Management in the Indian city of Jamshedpur, and now lives in Al Mankhool, Dubai, with his wife and two children, aged 21 and 11.

Did wealth feature in your childhood? What did you learn from it?

My father was a banker. Coming from a middle-class family, values and education were given more importance. However, my parents never denied my genuine needs. I was taught that true wealth is not measured in excesses and to think twice before buying anything. We are only guardians of wealth. This custodian principle shaped my views on money during my formative years.

How did you first earn?

I received an offer as a support analyst from technology company Oracle for 375,000 Indian rupees ($4,250) annually in the year 2000 in their support centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This gave me independence, pride and the ability to give back to my family.

Any early financial jolts?

I quit my corporate career in my early 30s and pursued entrepreneurship in the UAE. There was the challenge of managing the monthly cash flow. That tested me but helped me become patient and disciplined. I didn’t have too much of a leeway to make big decisions about investments, because I was always split between handling personal finances and running the business.

It took a lot of discipline, possibly over the last few years, to have a formula to differentiate between my spend for business and personal expenses. But often, as entrepreneurs, the lines blur.

How do you grow your wealth?

I generate most of my wealth today through my consulting practice. It's my livelihood and passion. I also consider the intellectual capital and our client relationships as a form of wealth. I call my company the McKinsey for the mid-market.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I approach money mindfully. I don't shy away from spending. But there has to be a balance between spending and saving. Everything is a goal-based investment for me. From that standpoint, I approach money freely and believe it is a form of energy. When money flows, it creates more space for opportunities.

I believe true richness lies in somebody's mind. One can feel abundant with limited resources. When you start your entrepreneurship journey, you don't make a lot of money in dollar terms but can still feel completely fulfilled.

What has been your best investment?

Upgrading myself, because consulting is an intellectual capital business. Upgrading the leadership team is important because that's going to generate me returns three times, four times or even 10 times more than dollar investments in a property. We've constantly invested in our technical and leadership capabilities.

I invest in a personal coach, who used to train Olympians in the US. It requires a different level of mental conditioning to build that mindset. Those are very big-ticket investments that I've done on myself.

At certain points, you hit this pocket where you doubt what you've done in life. I've gone through that. Then it’s best to get your purpose clarified. I made these investments in frameworks, tools and training, those keep me going and help me to scale my business.

Ramki Jayaraman wishes he'd learnt about the power of compounding earlier. Victor Besa / The National

Any cherished purchases?

Gifting my parents new clothes with my first salary was a cherished purchase, especially seeing the pride in their eyes. I lost them in quick succession in 2021 and 2022. Since they moved on, I see every success and investment in the last three to four years as my parents’ blessings.

Any financial advice for your younger self?

I wish I understood the power of compounding earlier and picked up books like The Psychology of Money earlier in life.

I wish I had started investing earlier and had a clear financial goal. It took a long time for me to realise how much I need to retire, for example, and this is what I need to put together.

Any key financial milestones?

The safety net for my family has been taken care of. This includes the usual asset classes - real estate, mutual funds and investment funds. I'm at an age where I’m very mindful if something were to happen tomorrow morning, my family’s interest will be protected through a well-thought-out personal insurance plan and keyman insurance for business continuity. I strongly recommend all entrepreneurs have a keyman insurance policy.

What luxuries are important to you?

The greatest luxury is to be able to reclaim my time to pursue my passion of reading, personal growth and be with my family.

What are your financial goals?

I would like to scale my consulting business over the next three to five years across the Middle East and Africa. All my significant goals are directed towards building a sustainable business that lasts beyond me. In a few years from now, I’d like to take a detached view of business and leave a legacy.

When my business goals are achieved and the company performs well, my personal financial goals will also be fulfilled.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Fast%20X %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Louis%20Leterrier%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vin%20Diesel%2C%20Michelle%20Rodriguez%2C%20Jason%20Statham%2C%20Tyrese%20Gibson%2C%20Ludacris%2C%20Jason%20Momoa%2C%20John%20Cena%2C%20Jordana%20Brewster%2C%20Nathalie%20Emmanuel%2C%20Sung%20Kang%2C%20Brie%20Larson%2C%20Helen%20Mirren%20and%20Charlize%20Theron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 *November 15 to November 24 *Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi *Tickets: Start at Dh10, from ttensports.com *TV: Ten Sports *Streaming: Jio Live *2017 winners: Kerala Kings *2018 winners: Northern Warriors

65 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EScott%20Beck%2C%20Bryan%20Woods%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAdam%20Driver%2C%20Ariana%20Greenblatt%2C%20Chloe%20Coleman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

THE LIGHT Director: Tom Tykwer Starring: Tala Al Deen, Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger Rating: 3/5

Profile Idealz Company: Idealz Founded: January 2018 Based: Dubai Sector: E-commerce Size: (employees): 22 Investors: Co-founders and Venture Partners (9 per cent)

Brief scores: Everton 0 Leicester City 1 Vardy 58'

Three ways to limit your social media use Clinical psychologist, Dr Saliha Afridi at The Lighthouse Arabia suggests three easy things you can do every day to cut back on the time you spend online. 1. Put the social media app in a folder on the second or third screen of your phone so it has to remain a conscious decision to open, rather than something your fingers gravitate towards without consideration. 2. Schedule a time to use social media instead of consistently throughout the day. I recommend setting aside certain times of the day or week when you upload pictures or share information. 3. Take a mental snapshot rather than a photo on your phone. Instead of sharing it with your social world, try to absorb the moment, connect with your feeling, experience the moment with all five of your senses. You will have a memory of that moment more vividly and for far longer than if you take a picture of it.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand UAE fixtures

May 9, v Malaysia

May 10, v Qatar

May 13, v Malaysia

May 15, v Qatar

May 18 and 19, semi-finals

May 20, final

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars