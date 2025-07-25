UAE Property: ‘How can I increase summer occupancy in my RAK rental unit?’

Question: I am buying an apartment in Ras Al Khaimah and want to rent it out for short-term rentals soon. How can I optimise summer occupancy and which local regulations must I adhere to? MP, Dubai
Answer: Ras Al Khaimah is fast becoming a destination of choice, not just as a go-to staycation destination for the UAE holiday market, but also for longer-term visitors and tourists.
With the arrival of the Wynn Al Marjan Island resort in 2026/2027, the emirate is likely to become more popular as a short-term destination. Here are a few things to remember and adhere to.
By law, all tenancy contracts in RAK must be registered through the RAK Municipality e-portal. The fee is Dh25 ($6.8) plus 5 per cent of the annual rent. Unregistered contracts are unenforceable, stripping landlords of eviction rights and security deposit recourse.
Standard residential leases are allowed up to four-year terms, but short-term leases of say two to four months must still comply with the Rent Act’s eviction notice requirement, which is a minimum 90 days, and the security deposit rule, which is 5 per cent of the annual rent.
Offer two- to four-month summer lets bundled with free utilities, complimentary AC servicing and optional maid services. UAE residents that enjoy staycations value turnkey, worry-free stays.
List on leading short-let platforms such as Airbnb, Booking.com, local short-term rental agents and collaborate with GCC-focused travel agencies to tap into regional leisure traffic.
Ensure your unit is presented in the best possible fashion by furnishing with high-quality appliances, blackout curtains, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a dedicated workspace to attract both families and remote working professionals seeking respite from the summer heat.
Employ revenue management software to adjust nightly or weekly rates based on occupancy forecasts or get comparable data from portals and local holiday home agents. Look out for any local events that will potentially capture higher premiums.
Conduct professional cleaning and safety inspections between tenancies to maintain high review scores. Offer flexible check-in/out times and transparent cancellation policies to build guest trust.
Monitor competitor rates regularly to ensure your pricing remains competitive without eating into your yield.
By combining regulatory compliance with targeted marketing and professional service levels, part-time RAK landlords can boost summer occupancy from roughly 45 per cent (unmanaged) to over 75 per cent, capturing premium short-let rates and maximising annual income.
Q: I would be interested to understand what are the emerging areas in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in terms of capital appreciation, rental yields and which developers I should work with? CP, Sharjah
A: While Dubai commands the headlines, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are quietly delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns in well-priced, master-planned communities. I will list below some top picks that I think combine credible developer track records, infrastructure momentum and balanced capital appreciation.
Starting with Abu Dhabi, the main master developer is Aldar. Some of its main projects are:
Al Reem Island: Boasting a 7.2 per cent year-on-year price rise in the first quarter of 2025 and gross rental yields of 7.6 per cent for apartments, Al Reem Island blends waterfront views with high-street retail. The Central Market and Gate Towers precincts have strong presales, minimising completion risk and ensuring pipeline transparency.
Yas Island: Driven by entertainment megaprojects such as Warner Bros, Ferrari World, Sea World, Yas Waterworld and the Yas Mall expansion, luxury apartments command 6.5 per cent to 7 per cent yields, with prices up 6.6 per cent in early 2025. The upcoming first Disney World in the Middle East will further elevate property prices and demand for both long- and short-term rentals.
Al Ghadeer: A reclaimed land community by Aldar located on the Dubai-Abu Dhabi border, it offers entry-level pricing (sub-Dh1 million studios) and yields near 9.9 per cent, underpinned by affordable payment plans and infrastructural upgrades connecting to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.
Main projects in Sharjah include:
Aljada by Arada: This is a fully integrated town centre featuring three schools, 25,000 residential units, a 4.4-kilometre retail boulevard, hotels and public plazas, along with large green spaces and family entertainment areas. Aljada’s off-plan apartments yield 5 per cent to 7 per cent, with an expected 7.5 per cent return on investment on handover. Arada’s track record of delivering three large-scale projects on time adds to investor and end-user confidence.
Tilal City (Sharjah Asset Management): Modelled on Mediterranean lagoons, Tilal City’s early studio and one-bedroom launches delivered 6 per cent to 8 per cent yields, with mid-teen capital growth forecast as schools, clinics and malls open next year.
Maryam Island: Launched in 2024, this waterfront mixed-use island has seen soft-launch price uplifts of around 8 per cent within six months and yields of around 6 per cent. This is driven by Sharjah’s tourism push and the project's proximity to the Corniche.
The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario@novviproperties.com