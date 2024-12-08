Laith Mazen pays Dh40,000 annually for a one-bedroom apartment in Solo 1 in Aljada, Sharjah. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

My Sharjah Rent: Air Arabia pilot loves Dh40,000 Aljada apartment so much, he plans to buy

Jordanian resident Laith Mazen moved to Sharjah from Dubai last year, and now wishes he did it sooner

Katy Gillett

December 08, 2024