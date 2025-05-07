The S&P 500 index returned more than 20 per cent in each of the last two years. AFP
The S&P 500 index returned more than 20 per cent in each of the last two years. AFP

Business

Money

It might be time for investors to look past the US stock market

The waning of American exceptionalism provides an opportunity for a more balanced approach to global investing, experts say

Harvey Jones

May 07, 2025