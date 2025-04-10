Asian stocks join US relief rally after Trump tariff pause

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2025/04/09/asian-stocks-and-oil-market-rout-continues-as-trump-tariffs-take-effect/" target="_blank">Stocks in Asia </a>posted the biggest jump in two years, joining a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/09/trump-orders-90-day-pause-on-tariffs-except-for-china/" target="_blank">Wall Street relief rally</a> after US President Donald Trump paused some of his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2025/04/06/trump-tariffs-and-slumping-oil-drag-middle-east-stocks-to-lowest-level-since-2020/" target="_blank">sweeping tariffs </a>for 90 days. Equity benchmarks across the region rallied after a few tumultuous trading sessions when a rise in tariff threats from Washington and Beijing sent stocks spiralling to record losses. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index, which slumped more than 3 per cent on Wednesday, rallied by 8.3 per cent on Thursday at 7.14am UAE time. South Korea's Kospi recovered from a 1.5 per cent fall to surge more than 5 per cent, while Taiwan’s equity benchmark, which fell into bear territory, surged more than 9 per cent. The equity gauge in Australia also jumped more than 4.7 per cent, while shares in Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 4.8 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite Index also added 1.45 per cent despite the impending trade war with a stimulus package from Beijing expected to offset the impact of increased US tariffs on the world’s second largest economy. The recovery in Asian stocks follows a sharp bounce back in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2025/04/09/asian-stocks-and-oil-market-rout-continues-as-trump-tariffs-take-effect/" target="_blank">US financial markets </a>following the tariff suspension announcement on Wednesday. It comes after the biggest <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2025/04/04/dow-drops-more-than-2000-points-as-trump-tariff-rout-deepens/" target="_blank">two-day wipeout</a> in the history of US stocks last week, with a combined $6.6 trillion in value erased on Thursday and Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index ended trade with more than 12 per cent gains, while the S&P 500 Index surged 9.25 per cent, its best showing since the global financial crisis. The Dow Jones Index rallied 7.87 per cent. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Mr Trump</a> on Wednesday ordered a 90-day pause on so-called reciprocal tariffs on all countries except <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/china" target="_blank">China</a>. The announcement followed warnings from Mr Trump’s billionaire-backers and business leaders of a potential recession caused by the US administration's push for tariffs. “I have authorised a 90-day pause, and a substantially lowered reciprocal tariff during this period, of 10 per cent, also effective immediately,” Mr Trump wrote on social media. However, he raised duties on Chinese imports from 104 per cent to 125 per cent after China increased tariffs on US good to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/04/09/china-imposes-84-tariff-on-the-us/" target="_blank">84 per cent</a>. “Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the world’s markets, I am hereby raising the tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125 per cent, effective immediately,” he said. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later clarified that Mr Trump is maintaining the 10 per cent tariff on nearly all global imports. He said at the White House that the market did not understand the higher tariffs as “those were maximum levels”. “We think Trump blinked, and the probability of a ‘contained damage’ scenario is rising,” Homin Lee, a senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier in Singapore, told Bloomberg. “We expect Europe and Asia to echo the US relief rally. The punitive tariff rate on China is mostly symbolic at this point.” The relief rally is expected to continue barring negative headlines from Washington. Equity index futures for Europe, where markets ended trade on Wednesday with sharp losses, surged on Thursday. Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 8.5 per cent while those of FTSE 100 Index climbed 5.86 per cent. Stocks futures of S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100, however, were trading marginally down. “There’s still an awful lot of volatility to come,” Ben Bennet, head of investment strategy for Asia at L&G, told Bloomberg. “I still think we’re in this correction. So that’s why we would be a seller on strengths.”