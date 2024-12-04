US president-elect Donald Trump's administration may turn the global financial system on its head with huge tariffs, Saxo Bank says. AFP
Business

Trump 2.0 blows up the dollar and other bold predictions from Saxo Bank for 2025

Danish investment bank reveals its annual list of eight events that are unlikely to happen, but would send shock waves across markets if they did

Deepthi Nair
December 04, 2024