Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia, said excitement surrounding the company's new Blackwell AI chips is 'really off the charts'. Reuters
Future

Technology

Can Nvidia's Blackwell chip boon carry its stock forward beyond Trump's bump?

Analysts expect the chip juggernaut to surpass earnings estimates on Wednesday, though concern remains over chip production issues

Alvin R Cabral
November 20, 2024

