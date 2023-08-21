Hurricane Hilary path tracker: south-west US braces for more flooding

The south-western states of California and Nevada were expected to face dangerous flooding on Monday after Hurricane Hilary made landfall in the US over the weekend.

Portions of the region were expected to face “continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” from the remnants of Hilary.

Hilary has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone since hitting southern California on Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 55kph, the National Hurricane Centre said in a bulletin. The storm's centre is expected to quickly move across Nevada and dissipate later on Monday.

“The storm could bring a year's worth of rainfall to a portion of the US that usually experiences dry conditions. It could produce rainfall amounts of 5-10cm with isolated storm total amounts to 30cm.

''Continued flash and urban flooding, locally catastrophic, is expected,” the National Hurricane Centre said.

“Despite its post-tropical classification, the system is still expected to produce heavy rainfall, significant flooding and gusty winds as it races northwards across the western United States today.”

Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of Los Angeles County, the National Weather Service reported. Downtown Los Angeles accumulated 6.04cm in rainfall on Sunday, a daily record.

Portions of Nevada also remained under flash flood advisories, the NWS reported.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass warned residents to take the storm seriously.

“We know that it could get much worse,” Ms Bass said during a briefing on Sunday.

“My concern is that people will be a little dismissive and go out when we need people to stay at home, to stay safe.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom had already declared a state of emergency for most of southern California in preparation for the rainfall, and President Joe Biden directed federal workers to assist the region.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Unified School District ordered that all classes and after-school activities would be cancelled on Monday.

One woman had to be assisted out of her vehicle after driving into the floodwaters. Witnesses were seen helping the woman climb out through the window of her sinking car.

The SUV was fully submerged in the waters by the time first responders had arrived.

The woman, who identified herself as Mary Ann Beth on social media, said he was "quite ashamed" that she made it on California local news.

"But I am also very thankful for the gentlemen who came in to save me from my sinking car... I have learned a very valuable lesson today, Hurricane Hilary in Southern California is no joke," she said in a post on Twitter.

And in San Diego, firefighters rescued nine people who were trapped in a riverbed.

Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit southern California in 84 years.

The storm made landfall in the Baja California peninsula in Mexico on Sunday.

Reuters contributed to this report