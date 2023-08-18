Hurricane Hilary path tracker: Rare storm approaches Mexico and California

Hurricane Hilary strengthened into a major storm on Thursday evening off Mexico’s Pacific coast, and could bring heavy rain to the south-western US by the weekend.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Hilary's maximum sustained winds had risen to nearly 200kph, making it a Category 3 hurricane.

The storm was expected to develop into a Category 4 hurricane on Friday while on a projected path that threatened landfall on the central Baja California peninsula by Sunday or possibly stay offshore while heading for Southern California.

Hilary was centred about 715km south of Los Cabos, on the southern tip of the Baja peninsula. It was moving west-northwest at 22km a second but is expected to take a more northward heading in the coming days.

The hurricane centre said that as Hilary moves on to or brushes past the Baja peninsula, it could possibly survive briefly as a tropical storm or tropical depression and cross the US border.

No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since September 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.

“Rainfall impacts from Hilary within the south-western United States are expected to peak this weekend into Monday,” the hurricane centre said. “Flash, urban and arroyo flooding is possible, with the potential for significant impacts.”

Arroyos are steep sided gulleys that can be particularly dangerous during flash flooding.

SpaceX launch delay

The area potentially affected by heavy rainfall could stretch from Bakersfield, California, to Yuma, Arizona, as well as some parts of southern Nevada.

SpaceX announced on Thursday that the hurricane caused a delay in the launch of a satellite-carrying rocket from a base on California's central coast until at least Monday.

The company said conditions in the Pacific could make it difficult for a ship to recover the rocket booster.

In Southern California, an outlook for excessive rainfall stretched from Sunday to Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles weather office.

While the odds are against Hilary making landfall in California as a tropical storm, there is a high chance of major rain and flooding, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in an online briefing on Wednesday.

The Mexican government said a weakened Hilary might hit the coast on Sunday night between the cities of Playas de Rosarito and Ensenada, in Baja California state.

Meanwhile, the city of Yuma, as part of its preparations, gave residents access to a sandbag-filling station on Thursday.

The station will be stocked with sand and empty bags for self-filling while supplies last.

Residents were allowed five sandbags for every vehicle.

Regardless of whether Hilary can make it to California, it will set the stage for a plume of moisture streaming north that could lead to heavy rain and flooding starting on Saturday, said Alyson Hoegg, a meteorologist with AccuWeather.