All 20,000 residents to evacuate Yellowknife as Canada fires rage

All residents of the remote Canadian city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories have been ordered to leave the area due to the threat of a massive wildfire, while farther south, a state of emergency has been declared in Kelowna, British Columbia.

The 20,000 residents of Yellowknife had until noon local time on Friday to evacuate. More than 1,500 people were evacuated by plane on Thursday, with 22 additional planes scheduled to help residents leave.

About 65 per cent of the Northwest Territories' population of 46,000 is expected to be evacuated, Reuters reported.

Officials said the fire could creep into town this weekend.

“There is a possibility that this fire reaches the outskirts of Yellowknife by the weekend driven by these north-west and west-northwest winds,” the Northwest Territories' fire agency said.

“Successful firefighting efforts have held back progression meaningfully over the last two days.”

Fire crews were continuing to fight more than 200 blazes in the region.

The agency said there would be two days of winds that could potentially push the flames towards the Ingraham Trail, “where we do not want them to go”.

The agency said that while there is “minimal growth on this fire” due to firefighting efforts, there remains a threat to all areas of the Ingraham Trail.

Airtankers were also working to slow the spread of flames to keep open Highway 3, the only motorway in and out of Yellowknife.

Yellowknife residents leave the city on Highway 3. Reuters

A state of emergency has also been declared in Kelowna, a city with a population of 150,000 that lies about 300km east of Vancouver.

Kelowna officials said the next 24 to 48 hours could be the most difficult, and the entire city is on alert for possible evacuation orders.

“Residents under evacuation alert are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment's notice,” they said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a meeting with an incident response group on Thursday to discuss the fires and their impact on infrastructure.

Experts say climate change has worsened the wildfires, of which Canada has experienced many this year. More than 13.7 million hectares have been burnt this season, with smoke drifting into the US and even across the Atlantic Ocean towards Europe.