Hurricane Hilary weakens, tracks towards Mexico and Southern California

Tropical storm Hilary was speeding along Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Sunday, and accelerating towards the southwestern US, where it was forecast to bring heavy rains, destructive winds and dangerous flooding.

The US National Weather Service’s National Hurricane Centre said that the storm had weakened from a Category 1 hurricane as it moved north, but warned that it was still likely to cause “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.”

Heavy rainfall associated with the storm is expected to last until Monday morning, officials said.

The Mexican government said that one person had died on Saturday after their car was swept away in Baja California Sur.

Officials said that 37 temporary shelters had been activated in Baja California Sur, and more than 1,400 were being housed.

California's Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday declared a State of Emergency for 11 counties in Southern California, including in Los Angeles and San Diego, and local officials urged residents in high-risk areas to evacuate their homes.

More than 7,500 emergency responders were deployed.

“California has thousands of people on the ground working hand-in-hand with federal and local personnel to support communities in Hurricane Hilary’s path with resources, equipment and expertise,” Mr Newsom said in a statement.

“We’re mobilising all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm.”

Governor @GavinNewsom has proclaimed a State of Emergency for much of Southern California ahead of Hurricane Hilary to support faster recovery and response efforts.



Stay safe and listen to emergency officials. pic.twitter.com/jgzHrrWDPS — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) August 20, 2023

Across the state, events were cancelled, while multiple parks and beaches were closed.

Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles said the city is well-positioned to deal with the storm and urged residents to stay indoors.

“This is an unprecedented weather event, but Los Angeles has deep experience responding to crisis,” she said referring to earthquakes, fires and other emergencies that have impacted the city in the past.

US President Joe Biden on Friday said the White House is closely monitoring the developments of the storm and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is ready to respond as needed.

“I urge everyone, everyone in the path of the storm to take precautions and listen to the guidance of state and local officials,” he said.