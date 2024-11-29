How to future-proof your finances while living in the moment

Ever heard Tim Urban’s viral TED talk about procrastination? He’s got a fascinating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/10/08/why-a-long-term-investing-approach-is-likely-to-offer-better-returns/" target="_blank">way of looking at life</a> that might just change how you see <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2024/01/26/seven-ways-to-achieve-your-money-goals/" target="_blank">your days ticking by</a>. In his book and blog post <i>Your Life in Weeks</i>, Urban does something remarkable – he helps us visualise our entire life laid out in years, months and weeks. Imagine seeing your entire life spread out before you. It’s both exciting and slightly terrifying. Urban's illustration shows life stretching to 90 years (we now talk about 100 years with our clients), but here's the catch: we're not guaranteed those 90 years, let alone 90 good ones. It's a stark reminder that time is finite and incredibly precious. Now, picture an hourglass, but instead of just measuring minutes, it represents your entire life. When you're born, the top chamber is full of sand – representing all the potential and time ahead of you. As you live, sand gradually falls into the bottom chamber, representing your experiences and memories. At different stages of life, the hourglass looks different: · As a young person, your top chamber is full, with endless possibilities stretching ahead. · By midlife, you've accumulated experiences in the bottom chamber, with plenty of sand still up top. · In your elder years, most of your sand has fallen, representing a life rich with experience. Here's the twist: unlike a regular hourglass, your lifeglass has an “uncertainty curtain” covering the top chamber. You can’t see how much time you have left. The only certainty is that time is passing, and you're living in the present moment. Some people get a glimpse behind this curtain – those <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/book-review-milkshakes-and-morphine-is-a-compelling-and-intimate-portrayal-of-an-excruciating-illness-1.706093" target="_blank">diagnosed with terminal illnesses </a>suddenly understand the true preciousness of time. For most of us, though, the curtain remains, reminding us to live deliberately. So how do we live? It’s a delicate dance between enjoying the present and preparing for the future. Some people adopt a “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2021/11/11/can-fomo-and-yolo-sustain-the-bull-market-run/" target="_blank">you only live once</a>” (Yolo) mentality, spending everything now. Others become like <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2021/09/24/when-it-comes-to-money-we-all-have-our-own-core-beliefs/" target="_blank">Ebenezer Scrooge</a>, saving every penny and never truly living. The sweet spot is balance. You don’t have to choose between wild experiences and responsible planning. You can: · Save for the future without sacrificing today's joy · Invest in experiences that matter · <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/09/27/how-the-power-of-discipline-shapes-your-financial-well-being/" target="_blank">Prepare financially</a> while still enjoying life · Understand that your future self deserves consideration Let's talk money – that tricky resource that’s both a tool and a potential trap. Think of your <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/08/28/how-understanding-financial-beliefs-can-lead-to-better-money-decisions/" target="_blank">financial decisions </a>like another layer of the lifeglass. Spending everything now? That's like pouring all your sand out at once. Hoarding every penny? That's letting your sand sit untouched and unused. Smart financial life management is about strategic distribution. It's not about extreme saving or reckless spending, but thoughtful investment in both present experiences and future stability. Consider the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/11/17/five-key-steps-to-help-you-build-a-financial-safety-net/" target="_blank">50/30/20 rule </a>for your financial sand: · 50 per cent of your financial sand goes to needs: Essential living expenses like housing, food, utilities and basic transportation. These are the foundational grains that keep your lifeglass stable. · 30 per cent of your financial sand flows into wants: Personal experiences that bring joy and colour to your life – travel, dining out, hobbies, entertainment. These are the sparkling grains that make your journey memorable. · 20 per cent of your financial sand is invested in your future: Savings, pensions, emergency buffers, and investments in the great companies of the world. These are the strategic grains that provide security and growth. Compound interest is your ally. Small, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/05/31/why-a-good-financial-plan-doesnt-have-to-be-complicated/" target="_blank">consistent investments</a> can grow exponentially, much like how small moments accumulate into a rich life experience. Your money, like your time, should work for you – not the other way around. Remember, the goal isn't to die with the most money. It's to live a life full of purpose, joy and financial peace of mind. Your financial lifeglass should reflect your values, dreams and the unique journey you're creating. The truth is simple: we have one life. One chance to create memories, connect with people, and find meaning. Your lifeglass is unique – no one else has exactly the same amount of sand. Understanding your lifeglass isn't about creating anxiety. It's about creating awareness. Every moment is an opportunity. Whether you're 20 or 70, you have the chance to make meaningful choices. A terminal diagnosis lifts the uncertainty curtain dramatically. But we don't need such extreme circumstances to appreciate life's brevity. We can choose, right now, to live with intention. So, how will you fill your lifeglass? The sand is flowing. The choice is yours. <i>Sam Instone is co-chief executive of wealth management company AES</i>