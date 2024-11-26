Management consultant Pavel Strandh and legal counsel Stefanie Alecrim try to live within or below their means. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Management consultant Pavel Strandh and legal counsel Stefanie Alecrim try to live within or below their means. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Business

Money

My Dubai Salary: ‘My partner and I earn Dh40,000 per month and invest 60 per cent of it’

Pavel Strandh and Stefanie Alecrim invest heavily in low-cost index funds and aim to achieve financial freedom in five years

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

November 26, 2024