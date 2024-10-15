A good trading plan outlines everything from when to enter a trade, when to exit, and how much you are willing to risk. Getty Images
How to stop emotions from sabotaging trading

Recognise your triggers, stick to a well-defined plan, limit your exposure and learn from every trade

Tony Hallside

October 15, 2024