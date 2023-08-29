Pocketful of Dirhams: Why investors should stay calm while trading

The highs and lows of stock markets are often compared to a roller coaster ride – one minute, you’re on top of the world and making a profit. The next, it could all come crashing down and you start panic selling.

Knowing how to keep our emotions in check while trading is an essential skill that investors need to learn, regardless of their experience.

As legendary investor Warren Buffett once said: “The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect.”

What are the best strategies to control our emotions while investing?

Host Felicity Glover talks to Matthew Carstens, director of product experience at neo-broker amana, who shares his best tips on how investors can keep their cool regardless of what is happening in stock markets.

Produced by Doaa Farid and Arthur Eddyson

