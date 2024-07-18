Abu Dhabi skyline. Filing a case at the Abu Dhabi rental dispute centre will cost 3.5 per cent of the rental amount. Bloomberg
Abu Dhabi skyline. Filing a case at the Abu Dhabi rental dispute centre will cost 3.5 per cent of the rental amount. Bloomberg

Business

Money

UAE Property: ‘I rented a pest-infested unit and my landlord won't refund my deposit'

A tenant pays rent to a landlord for what is legally known as 'quiet enjoyment' of a property and this clause is not being fulfilled

Mario Volpi

18 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

‘I rented a pest-infested unit and my landlord won't refund my deposit'

Gold hits record high amid US rate cut hopes and global tensions

Why corporate bonds are an effective hedge against inflation

My Dubai Salary: ‘I earn up to Dh55,000 a month as a freelance plastic surgeon’

NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Beyond the HeadlinesWhat do Turkey’s warming relations with Syria mean for refugees?

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money