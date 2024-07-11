It is prohibited to evict a tenant with the intention of subsequently leasing the property to another tenant. Antonie Robertson / The National
It is prohibited to evict a tenant with the intention of subsequently leasing the property to another tenant. Antonie Robertson / The National

Business

Money

UAE Property: ‘Can my new landlord use the eviction notice from the previous landlord?’

New landlords can use the eviction notice served by the original landlord if they intend to move in

Mario Volpi

11 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Global wealth rebounded by 4.2% in 2023

Three ways to invest $10,000 in the next six months

How to tailor your investment portfolio to suit your age

Collecting Pokemon cards no longer child's play as returns surge

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

Israeli air strike kills at least 29 in Khan Younis, UN warning for war crime - Trending

French political deadlock set to weaken diplomacy in Middle East

Hamas ready for hostage talks and Iran’s president-elect to be sworn in

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are seen on the sidelines of the company's Unpacked event in Paris. Alvin R Cabral / The National

Samsung doubles down on AI with new foldables and expands wearables with Galaxy Ring

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

On The Money

Make money work for you with news, features and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money