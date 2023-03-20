Celebrity Net Worth: Ryan Reynolds doubles fortune after Mint sale

Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has more than doubled his net worth to $350 million after last week's sale of Mint Mobile.

The Canadian sold his stake in the prepaid budget wireless provider to telecoms operator T-Mobile US as part of a larger cash-and-stock deal.

He had a net worth of $150 million before the deal, according to wealth tracker Celebrity Net Worth.

T-Mobile is buying Mint parent Ka'ena Corporation for up to $1.35 billion to expand its prepaid phone business and acquire more lower-income users. The deal, expected to close later this year, also includes wireless calling service Ultra Mobile and wholesaler Plum.

“I never dreamt I'd own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile,” Reynolds said in a tweet. “Life is strange and I'm incredibly proud and grateful.”

He will remain on-board at Mint in a creative role.

Reynolds could receive $70 million in cash after tax and $205 million worth of T-Mobile stock, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His stake in Mint was about 25 per cent, Fortune magazine reported. He purchased it in 2019 in what he billed as a way to make technology more accessible.

“It’s a bit unconventional, which is why I like it,” the Deadpool star said at the time.

“Mint is making wireless way more affordable at a time when the average American is paying $65 a month. I’m excited to champion a more practical approach to the most essential technology.”

A significant portion of that fortune comes from his roles as a leading actor. He earns a pre-tax minimum of $20 million per project, the website estimates. With his share of box-office revenue factored in, he may have earned up to $40 million for Deadpool 2.

But his role as an investor probably trumps his acting income.

In 2020, beverage company Diageo bought his Aviation American beverage brand for an initial payment of $335 million, The Guardian reported. Depending on how the brand performs over the next 10 years, he could receive an additional $275 million because of how the deal is structured.

In 2018, Reynolds founded Maximum Effort, a film production company and digital marketing agency with George Dewey.

Two years later, he teamed with fellow actor Rob McElhenney to buy Wrexham AFC, the oldest football club in Wales.

While they bought the club with no upfront investment, the terms of the deal required them to invest £2 million ($2.42 million). The team has since risen in the rankings of the National League. Whether it will be the actor's next investment to turn a profit remains to be seen.

Naomi Osaka has invested in vegan ramen brand Immi. Getty

Naomi Osaka

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, 25, has put her stamp of approval on vegan ramen, with an investment in low-carb, high-protein brand Immi.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who announced in January that she was expecting her first child, recently joined a $10 million series A funding round led by Touch Capital.

Other celebrity investors in the brand include singer Usher, speed skater Apolo Ohno, and DJs Kygo and Gryffin, the company said.

The new funds will help Immi to launch new flavours, expand its retail footprint and hire personnel for key leadership roles.

“I'm excited to announce my investment in Immi, which has revolutionised the ramen industry with a low-carb, high-protein, plant-based and delicious alternative to one of my favourite childhood foods,” Osaka said.

Osaka was the highest-paid female athlete in 2022, with earnings of $51.1 million, according to calculations by Forbes magazine. Only $1.1 million of that total came from playing professional tennis.

The majority of her income came from endorsements for brands such as Louis Vuitton and Tag Heuer. In November, she lost a significant sponsorship deal when cryptocurrency exchange FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, filed for bankruptcy.

Osaka and other celebrities such as Larry David, Giselle Bundchen, Tom Brady, Larry David and Shaquille O’Neal are being sued for promoting FTX.

But Osaka and O’Neal could receive a reprieve in the multibillion-dollar class-action lawsuit.

Last week, Florida federal judge Kevin Moore asked the plaintiffs to show cause why the two celebrities should not be dismissed from the suit, according to the Coin Telegraph website. The FTX customers have until December to do so.

Osaka, 25, is also an entrepreneur and investor. She is the founder of skincare line Kinlo and — together with her agent and business partner Stuart Duguid — she established the production company, Hana Kuma, and the talent agency, Evolve.

Her net worth is estimated at $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ram Charan is one of the highest-paid actors in India. AP

Ram Charan

Ram Charan, who starred in the breakout film RRR and the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, has a net worth of $175 million, according to estimates reported by India’s Times Now website.

Charan’s primary sources of income are his film work and brand endorsements.

The son of 1990s star Chiranjeevi made his acting debut in the 2007 action film Chirutha, going on to become one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Charan now charges $12.1 million per film, according to the Times of India. In addition to his acting fees, he reportedly also receives a share of any box-office profits from the movies he stars in.

He has been the face of more than 30 brands, including Pepsi, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Docomo and Disney + Hotstar.

In 2016, he launched Konidela Production Company to make films. Its successes include Khaidi No. 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Outside of entertainment, he reportedly owns the Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club polo team. Charan was also a partner in the southern Indian regional airline, TruJet, which ceased operations in 2022.

His property investments include a bungalow in the affluent Jubilee Hills district of Hyderabad, and a penthouse in Mumbai, according to GQ India.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss has invested in sustainable nappy brand Coterie. Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Supermodel-turned-coder-turned-entrepreneur Karlie Kloss has invested in and teamed up with sustainable nappy brand Coterie, the company announced earlier this month.

No details were announced about the nature of the partnership or the size of the investment. However, the brand said it plans to introduce new parenting and baby products in the future.

Since its launch in 2019, Coterie has sold more than 100 million nappies and raised $23.8 million in funding.

“To now have the opportunity to be a part of the Coterie family, bridging the gap between consumer and investor, makes my commitment to and adoration for this innovative brand even more special,” Kloss said.

Kloss, 30, has a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her income stems principally from modelling and endorsements for brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier, L'Oreal Paris, Swarovski and Nike.

Off the runway, Kloss has a number of projects to her name. In 2015, she launched Kode with Klossy, a software training non-profit.

The coding camp aims to promote gender equity in technology through scholarships and free summer camps. Now held in 19 cities across the US, the camp will go international for the first time this year, with a London debut expected this summer.

Kloss has also been an angel investor for several years, with 19 private equity investments to date.