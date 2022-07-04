Dubai property: DLD agreement signals end of post-dated rent cheques

Tenants in Dubai will soon be able to pay their rent through their bank accounts and credit cards rather than using the traditional post-dated cheque system under an agreement that aims to automate financial transactions in the emirate’s property market.

The agreement between the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Emirates NBD will digitise rental cheque payments through the Central Bank of the UAE's Direct Debit System, eliminating the need to manually manage post-dated cheques submitted to landlords and property management companies, the DLD and ENBD said on Monday without specifying when it will begin.

The collaboration with Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest lender by assets, is part of the DLD's “mission to present a regulatory environment in service of tenants and property owners”, director general Sultan Butti bin Mejren said.

“The real estate industry in the UAE is one of the best and most competitive in the world … such collaborations will help facilitate and streamline the processes involved in the property market by employing progressive machinations on the path towards replacing the legacy systems in place,” he said.

Tenants in the UAE typically write out post-dated cheques a year in advance. While this method gives landlords the security that the payment will be made, it can cause financial problems for tenants who sometimes have to take out a personal loan to pay their rent.

However, the agreement will help tenants access flexible payment plans from their landlords or property management companies, the DLD and ENBD said.

This is not the first time that tenants in Dubai have been able to pay their rent through direct debit or online banking.

In 2018, Dubai property services company Asteco introduced a new digital payment service for tenants that allowed them to pay rent via direct debit after teaming up with National Bank of Fujairah.

_______________________

Dubai property rents: where are they rising and falling in Q1 2022?

Expand Autoplay Dubai rents Q1 2022

_______________________

The new partnership between the DLD and ENBD is in line with the Dubai government's goal to digitise services and promote a cashless economy.

In 2018, it launched the 10X initiative and Paperless Strategy to digitise services and eliminate the use of about 1 billion pieces of paper in transactions annually. Both programmes contribute to the emirate's sustainability goals.

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the digital payments trend in the Middle East, causing a permanent shift in consumer habits, according to a 2021 survey by global financial services company Visa.

In the UAE, non-cash payments are expected to account for 73 per cent of transaction volumes by 2023, up from 39 per cent in 2018, the Mena FinTech Association said in a June report.

Meanwhile, the agreement will also allow international investors to open an ENBD non-resident account that will help to streamline property purchases, real estate management and rent collection.

“Emirates NBD remains committed to supporting initiatives that will support the UAE’s long-term and strategic goals and strengthen Dubai’s standing as the investment destination of choice for international property investors,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, ENBD's vice chairman and managing director.