EFG Hermes maintains buy rating for Emaar Malls on long-term business prospects and solid business model

EFG Hermes maintained its buy rating for Emaar Malls Group based on the long-term prospects of Dubai's global positioning as a business and retail hub and the company's business model.
The retail arm of Emaar Properties, the biggest UAE property developer, is currently trading at about 50 per cent discount to its five-year average, EFG Hermes, the biggest-listed investment bank in the region, said in a note to investors on Sunday.
Like other mall operators in the region and beyond, Emaar Malls is facing headwinds due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, despite recent changes in the market conditions, the “long-term picture is still relatively positive”, EFG said.
"Amid the currently challenging operating environment, Emaar Malls Group's solid business model stands out, in our view."
EFG Hermes said Emaar Malls' market positioning, its ability to outperform the wider-market averages in terms of occupancies and lease rate growth, as well as gross leasable area portfolio across various segments, sets it apart from the other operators.
The company’s “exposure to the largest and most prominent retail groups in the region” also adds to the “uniqueness” of its model, it said.
Emaar Malls also has a strong balance sheet and access to Dh6.6 billion credit facility that is untouched and offers comfort in its liquidity position, especially in view of current market conditions, EFG said.
In February, the company reported a 2.5 per cent jump in its 2019 net profit as revenue climbed 5 per cent, driven by the strong performance of its shopping malls and online retail business.
Net profit stood at Dh2.29bn and revenue for the reporting period rose to Dh4.673bn.
The government enforced movement restrictions and forced malls to shut down in March to stem the spread of Covid-19. Malls were allowed to reopen last week at a limited capacity of 30 per cent.
In an interview with CNN, Mohamed Alabbar, Emaar Properties chairman and board member of Emaar Malls, said the emirate's retail sector will see a gradual recovery by the middle of 2021.
Dubai will rebound from the crisis in "better shape" than other cities across the world, thanks to the size of its commercial hub and its lack of dependence on oil, he said after Dubai Mall reopened.
2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia)
2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France)
2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania)
2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico)
2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil)
2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil)
2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia)
2011 Maria Farah (Canada)
2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait)
2013 Layla Yarak (Australia)
2014 Lia Saad (UAE)
2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia)
2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela)
2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast)
2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• UAE's monumental and risky Mars Mission to inspire future generations, says minister
• Could the UAE drive India's economy?
• News has a bright future and the UAE is at the heart of it
• Architecture is over - here's cybertecture
• The National announces Future of News journalism competition
• Round up: Experts share their visions of the world to come
26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955
30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896
30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924
35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899
36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932
36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902
36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020
38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019
42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946
42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888
National Editorial: Suleimani has been killed, now we must de-escalate
Mina Al Oraibi: Air strike casts a long shadow over the decade ahead
Jack Moore: Why the assassination is such a monumental gamble
Matthew Levitt: Iran retains its ability to launch terror attacks
Hussein Ibish: Trump's order on solid constitutional ground
Simon Waldman: Cautious Israel keeping a low profile
Rashmee Roshan Lall: Sound of silence in South Asia
Fanar Haddad: The Iranian response will be gradual
Richard Olson: Why Afghanistan will be very wary
Sholto Byrnes: Multilateralism needs a reboot
Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE)
TV: BeIN Sports
TV: BeIN Sports
Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)
Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12
Gearbox eight-speed automatic
Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm
Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km
Director: Trevor Nunn
Starring: Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson, Tereza Srbova
Rating: 3/5 stars
The flights
Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes.
The hotels
The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).
Globalization and its Discontents Revisited
Joseph E. Stiglitz
W. W. Norton & Company
