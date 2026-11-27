Dubai's stock market has erased all losses incurred since the start of the Iran war, with the economy steadily rebounding due to government measures to stem the conflict's impact.

The main Dubai Financial Market General Index settled 1.4 per cent higher at 6,575.07 points on Friday, to post its biggest weekly advance since 2020 and pushing its November gains to nearly 14 per cent.

The closest the DFMGI had previously come to Friday's close during nine months of conflict was on June 18 at just below 6,300 points. Its lowest point was on March 16, when it slipped below 5,300 points. It hit its 2026 peak in February, weeks before the war erupted.

Year-to-date, the DFMGI has gained about 7.6 per cent. It is now the second-best performer in the Gulf, behind Oman. Abu Dhabi's stock market is still about 3 per cent off from its levels before the start of the war.

JPMorgan this month acknowledged the performance of the stock market by boosting the ​MSCI UAE equity index from neutral to overweight, citing the “impressive” economic resilience ⁠of the Arab world's second-biggest economy during the regional conflict.

Dubai's economy has rebounded relatively quickly from the challenges of the war, and this resilience has been reflected in its stock market.

The emirate's gross domestic product reached Dh473 billion ($128.8 billion) in the first half of 2026, down 2.3 per cent from a year earlier, as growth in financial services, health care and construction helped to offset weakness in other sectors, government figures showed in October.

Trade in the first six months of 2026 through the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority's free zones achieved another record.

Developments are also moving forward. These include Dh2.1 trillion in projects covering housing, aviation and transport – among them the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport – as part of efforts to support long-term economic growth. Dubai CommerCity had also announced a Dh1.8 billion expansion this month to boost its digital commerce sector and attract more technology investment.

The emirate's tourism sector is also showing signs of early recovery. Dubai welcomed 1.15 million international overnight visitors in October, its highest monthly total since February, the Department of Economy and Tourism said this week.

The UAE economy, overall, has also fared well. GDP grew 0.4 per cent annually to Dh961.9 billion in the first half of 2026, driven by non-oil business activity, despite the impact of the war.