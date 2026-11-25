Dubai welcomed 1.15 million international overnight visitors in October, its highest monthly total since February, when the Iran war began.

Total visitor numbers for the first 10 months of the year reached 9.68 million, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said, attributing the figures to the city's diversified strategy.

“Challenging times are not new to us in Dubai, and through them we have always come together, adapted, learned, and emerged even stronger," said Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

"The fundamentals that have driven Dubai’s success remain robust, and we are seeing encouraging signs of momentum across our markets."

The Iran war, now in its ninth month, has severely disrupted travel and tourism this year, driving up fuel prices and causing flight delays, cancellations and diversions across the Middle East and beyond.

International airlines have been forced to adjust schedules for Middle East flights in the aftermath of the war, which broke out on February 28, as airspace restrictions persist.

Dubai International Airport handled 50.4 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026, with traffic down 28.1 per cent year on year. Third-quarter volumes declined 22.1 per cent to 18.8 million passengers, operator Dubai Airports said this month. August was the busiest month of the quarter, with 6.6 million passengers.

Airlines have gradually begun to restart flights to the region. This month, British Airways resumed flights between London Heathrow and Dubai after an eight-month suspension caused by the conflict. Lufthansa Group is also due to resume Dubai services on November 25, joining Royal Air Maroc, SunExpress and Cebu Pacific.

The Dubai airport expects to welcome more than 70 million passengers this year, Dubai Airports’ chief executive Paul Griffiths said. That is down from 95.2 million passengers last year.

DET said public-private partnerships have helped boost tourism in the city. Its recent 'A Dubai Invite’ initiative, which encouraged residents to invite friends and family, saw more than 73,000 visitors arrive into the city, the authority said.

Meanwhile, Dubai Access Club, a new invitation-only tourism membership programme, combines a five-year membership with exclusive destination benefits and a multiple-entry tourist visa, subject to eligibility and visa approval.

The initiative aims to encourage repeat visitation, the DET said.

The city will also host the 32nd edition of Dubai Shopping Festival from December 4, 2026 to January 17, 2027.

Looking ahead, DET said it will continue to work closely with its international network of travel trade, airline and industry partners across key source markets to maintain demand and respond quickly to changing travel patterns.