US stocks give up some gains after historic rally following tariff pause

US markets opened lower on Thursday, giving up some of the gains from a historic turnaround the previous session after President Donald Trump's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/09/trump-orders-90-day-pause-on-tariffs-except-for-china/" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/09/trump-orders-90-day-pause-on-tariffs-except-for-china/">tariff pause</a>. The Dow Jones slid by 667 points – or 1.64 per cent – to 39,940.80 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also declined 2.25 and 2.98 per cent, respectively. Thursday's trading session comes a day after Mr Trump announced a 90-day pause on new tariffs for all countries except China, whose levies he raised to 125 per cent. All other countries affected by his so-called reciprocal tariffs will return to a 10 per cent duty and will be encouraged to negotiate with the US. <b>Also read</b>: <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/04/09/trump-tariffs-stocks-investing-uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/04/09/trump-tariffs-stocks-investing-uae/">How UAE residents expect to pay the price of Trump tariffs</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/09/us-market-volatility-continues-as-trade-war-escalates/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/09/us-market-volatility-continues-as-trade-war-escalates/">Markets surged</a> after Mr Trump's announcement on Wednesday. The Dow had its best day since March 2020, while the Nasdaq Composite notched its biggest one-day gain since 2001. The S&P 500 had its best day since 2008. “I thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line. They were getting yippy, you know, they were getting a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid,” Mr Trump told reporters. Mr Trump also said he had watched JP Morgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon's interview on Fox Business on Wednesday morning before making his decision. During the interview, Mr Dimon said he believed a recession was a “likely outcome” from the tariff regime and urged Mr Trump to allow Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to negotiate deals. The decision also came after a sell-off in the bond market – traditionally seen as a safe haven – on Wednesday that led to a spike in yields. “The bond market is very tricky. I was watching it,” Mr Trump said. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was lower by roughly five basis points to 4.345 per cent after a report from the Labour Department showed inflation had cooled slightly more than expected in March. The headline consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis in March and 2.4 per cent year-on-year.