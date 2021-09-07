ADQ announces intention to list Abu Dhabi Ports on ADX

ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, on Tuesday announced its intention to list Abu Dhabi Ports Company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
The listing of the company, which operates ports, industrial cities and free zones in Abu Dhabi, is expected to take place before the end of this year, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals, ADQ said in a statement.
Updated: September 7th 2021, 7:03 AM
