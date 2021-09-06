Adnoc to float 7.5% of shares in its drilling subsidiary on ADX

An Adnoc drilling rig in action. Adnoc Drilling intends to float 7.5 per cent of its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Courtesy Adnoc

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's drilling subsidiary announced its intention to float 7.5 per cent of its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Adnoc Drilling shares are expected to start trading in October, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals in the UAE, the company said in a statement on Monday. Adnoc can increase the size of the public offering at any time before pricing of the deal.

The share offering is available to individuals and other investors, Adnoc Group employees, retirees of the national oil company as part of the retail offering as well as to qualified investors. Five per cent of the offer is reserved for the Emirates Investment Authority.

"This highly compelling offering, in a company with a robust growth trajectory and attractive dividend policy, is open to all citizens and residents of the UAE in addition to international and local institutional investors," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc managing director and group chief executive.

"Building on the highly successful listing of Adnoc Distribution in 2017, this offering marks another significant milestone in Adnoc's ongoing journey in unlocking and maximising value across our integrated asset base," he added.

Baker Hughes, which has a 5 per cent stake in Adnoc Drilling, will retain its shares. Adnoc will remain the majority shareholder following the float.

Adnoc Drilling is one of the largest drilling companies in the Middle East, operating 107 onshore, offshore and island rigs, of which 11 are rented. The company, which began operations in 1972, has expanded its fleet of rigs, adding 67 from 2010 onwards, in line with the growth in oil and gas production capacity at Adnoc.

This is the second initial public offering for the Adnoc Group, which listed 10 per cent of the company's distribution business in 2017. Adnoc doubled the amount of its free-floating stock to 20 per cent in September last year following a block placement of 1.25 billion shares, valued at $1 billion, with institutional investors.

Adnoc Drilling operates around 10,000 wells, which stretch across an area of 19,960 square kilometres to date, to support oil and gas production onshore and offshore the UAE. Adnoc plans to raise production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030.

More to follow....