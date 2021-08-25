Mubadala Petroleum plans South-East Asia expansion to tap into rising energy demand

The Nong Yao oil field, located in the southern Gulf of Thailand, where Mubadala expects production to reach a peak rate of approximately 10,000 bopd. Courtesy Mubadala Petroleum

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Petroleum is planning to expand its operations in South-East Asia as it seeks to tap into growing demand for electricity in the region.

"For the moment, ... most of the demand post-Covid-19 or growth rather will happen in the Asean region. You are talking about double-digit growth in demand for electricity," Mubadala Petroleum's chief operating officer Mazin Al Lamki told the Future Energy Asia conference that was held online on Wednesday.

The Association of South-East Asian Nations is a 10-member economic bloc comprising Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Mubadala Petroleum, a unit of Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment firm Mubadala Investment Company ,is actively exploring and developing hydrocarbon assets in South-East Asia.

UAE state entities such as Adnoc and Mubadala Investment Company have previously signed multibillion dollar agreements to explore upstream and downstream opportunities with Indonesia.

Mubadala Petroleum also operates assets in Thailand and Malaysia.

The company is currently working on a "new strategy" to diversify its energy portfolio, Mr Lamki said.

"[It] will cover every aspect of our energy business and I would like to emphasise the word ‘energy’ as opposed to oil and gas," he said.

The company is committed to South-East Asia, according to Mansoor Al Hamed, Mubadala Petroleum's new chief executive. The region is also battling a second wave of Covid-19 infections due to the more virulent Delta strain.

"Like every industry, the energy sector has been significantly [affected] by Covid-19," he said.

"In South-East Asia it is clear that there is still some way to go before the tide is decisively turned."

He highlighted the region's continued drive to phase out coal, as critical to energy transition efforts.

"In China, coal-to-gas switching has led to a 78 per cent improvement in Beijing’s winter air quality over the past five years. There is no reason this should not be repeated in South-East Asia," said Mr Al Hamed.

"Not only is this vital in terms of energy transition, but we know that energy demand in the region is growing."

How Tesla's price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker's market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had "flown a bit too close to the sun", after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company's money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla's sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell's Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. "When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection." A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year's astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing "stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day" during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its "medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space". In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: "We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them." Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so "enormous that some people find them unbelievable", and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, "festers" and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it's the former, then buckle up.

Expert input If you had all the money in the world, what's the one sneaker you would buy or create? "There are a few shoes that have 'grail' status for me. But the one I have always wanted is the Nike x Patta x Parra Air Max 1 - Cherrywood. To get a pair in my size brand new is would cost me between Dh8,000 and Dh 10,000." Jack Brett "If I had all the money, I would approach Nike and ask them to do my own Air Force 1, that's one of my dreams." Yaseen Benchouche "There's nothing out there yet that I'd pay an insane amount for, but I'd love to create my own shoe with Tinker Hatfield and Jordan." Joshua Cox "I think I'd buy a defunct footwear brand; I'd like the challenge of reinterpreting a brand's history and changing options." Kris Balerite "I'd stir up a creative collaboration with designers Martin Margiela of the mixed patchwork sneakers, and Yohji Yamamoto." Hussain Moloobhoy "If I had all the money in the world, I'd live somewhere where I'd never have to wear shoes again." Raj Malhotra

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai's Beco Capital, US's Endeavor Catalyst, China's MSA, Egypt's Sawari Ventures, Sweden's Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

India squads Test squad against Afghanistan: Rahane (c), Dhawan, Vijay, Rahul, Pujara, Karun, Saha, Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Umesh, Shami, Pandya, Ishant, Thakur. T20 squad against Ireland and England: Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rohit, Rahul, Raina, Pandey, Dhoni, Karthik, Chahal, Kuldeep, Sundar, Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Pandya, Kaul, Umesh. ODI squad against England: Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rohit, Rahul, Shreyas, Rayudu, Dhoni, Karthik, Chahal, Kuldeep, Sundar, Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Pandya, Kaul, Umesh

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Ahmed Raza UAE cricket captain Age: 31 Born: Sharjah Role: Left-arm spinner One-day internationals: 31 matches, 35 wickets, average 31.4, economy rate 3.95 T20 internationals: 41 matches, 29 wickets, average 30.3, economy rate 6.28

What is type-1 diabetes Type 1 diabetes is a genetic and unavoidable condition, rather than the lifestyle-related type 2 diabetes. It occurs mostly in people under 40 and a result of the pancreas failing to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugars. Too much or too little blood sugar can result in an attack where sufferers lose consciousness in serious cases. Being overweight or obese increases the chances of developing the more common type 2 diabetes.

Sun jukebox Rufus Thomas, Bear Cat (The Answer to Hound Dog) (1953) This rip-off of Leiber/Stoller's early rock stomper brought a lawsuit against Phillips and necessitated Presley's premature sale to RCA. Elvis Presley, Mystery Train (1955) The B-side of Presley's final single for Sun bops with a drummer-less groove. Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two, Folsom Prison Blues (1955) Originally recorded for Sun, Cash's signature tune was performed for inmates of the titular prison 13 years later. Carl Perkins, Blue Suede Shoes (1956) Within a month of Sun's February release Elvis had his version out on RCA. Roy Orbison, Ooby Dooby (1956) An essential piece of irreverent juvenilia from Orbison. Jerry Lee Lewis, Great Balls of Fire (1957) Lee's trademark anthem is one of the era's best-remembered – and best-selling – songs.

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

