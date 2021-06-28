Energy transition and hydrogen to dominate 'hybrid' Adipec 2021

This year's event will be held in-person in Abu Dhabi and will also be streamed online

The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, the UAE's key annual energy event, will return this year with a focus on energy transition and the unique place of hydrogen in the evolving value chain.

Adipec will be a hybrid event that will take place both online and in-person at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from November 15 to November 18.

It is expected to attract more than 150,000 energy professionals from more than 60 countries.

Major themes at this year's event will include market dynamics in a changing world, a new energy agenda and how to build the energy company of the future, with particular emphasis on new business models and investment flows.

A round table on hydrogen has been added to the programme and it will feature discussions on how the clean fuel can help countries to pivot towards carbon neutrality.

Earlier this year, Adnoc, Mubadala and ADQ formed a hydrogen alliance to develop blue and green hydrogen projects in the country.

The size of the global hydrogen industry is expected to hit $183 billion by 2023, up from $129bn in 2017, according to Fitch Solutions.

French investment bank Natixis expects hydrogen investment to exceed $300bn by 2030.

Tayba Al Hashemi, chief executive of Adnoc Sour Gas, a subsidiary of the state oil company, has been appointed chairwoman of Adipec. She is the first female executive to hold the position.

"This year’s event takes on added significance as it comes at a critical time for the global oil and gas industry," said Ms Al Hashemi.

"It will be the first time our industry, which will be at the forefront of the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, will have had to opportunity to discuss the impact of the pandemic on energy markets and the many challenges and opportunities created by the accelerating energy transition."

