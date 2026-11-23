Sometimes the solution to a problem is to make it bigger. Certainly Qatar seems to believe that.

In the face of the blockade of its key trade route, it has moved aggressively to expand its position in the global liquefied natural gas market.

LNG tankers slipping through the Strait of Hormuz, mostly from Qatar, picked up to about eight each week in September and October. But that number has now dropped again, with only two reported last week, in the face of intensified Iranian attacks.

The fiery strike on the Tara Gas ship last Monday, a carrier of liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas), is a vivid warning of the danger to expensive and flammable gas vessels.

This is a big problem for Doha. Even before the war, it faced a major challenge, partly of its own making.

A wall of new LNG supply, mostly from the US, is on its way between 2028 and 2030. State behemoth QatarEnergy countered this with its own massive expansion plans, the North Field East, South and West projects. The first two were well under way when the US and Israel began their assault on Iran. When complete, they will almost double Qatar’s already colossal capacity.

High prices since Russia’s strangulation of European gas, beginning in September 2021, have eroded gas demand. Renewables and batteries have become increasingly competitive, as Pakistan’s solar boom strikingly demonstrates. Several Asian nations have turned back to coal to beef up supply security.

But QatarEnergy had been oddly slow to market its new supplies. It has to sell not only the gas from the new projects but also the gas from expiring older contracts and from its new Golden Pass plant, a joint venture in Texas with ExxonMobil.

Yet it continued to demand long-term contracts, at least 15 years and preferably up to 27 years, which are not favoured in decarbonising Europe. It insisted on “destination clauses” that restrict resale, and which are legally problematic in Europe and Japan, two of the largest LNG markets. It held out for premium prices, preferably linked to oil.

Now QatarEnergy has lost the gloss of absolute reliability. Apart from Tehran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, it has to repair major damage to two of its processing trains inflicted by Iranian missiles in March, representing about 17 per cent of its capacity. These will take about three years to repair.

On November 10, Poland’s Orlen gave notice that it was terminating its 20-year contract to purchase LNG from Qatar. After a lengthy period of force majeure – when QatarEnergy could suspend its obligations to deliver for reasons beyond its control – Orlen evidently believes it has the right to call time.

It does not look like QatarEnergy will be able to resume regular deliveries to Orlen soon. This is something of a special case. The contract, with a high linkage to oil prices, was exceptionally expensive. It would be cheaper for Poland now, given that European market and spot LNG prices are through the roof.

But the company has probably decided that, when an expected LNG glut arrives around 2029, it will save money by either buying spot gas or securing a favourable long-term LNG deal. Indeed, it has now entered renegotiations with QatarEnergy.

Clearly the state firm needs drastic measures. Other than Golden Pass, it had no LNG supplies outside Qatar before the war. Now in the space of a couple of weeks, it has snapped up 7 million tonnes per year and is in advanced talks for at least another 5 million tonnes from plants in Louisiana and Texas. QatarEnergy chief executive Saad Al Kaabi said his target was “much more” than 7 million tonnes annually.

This greatly deepens Qatar’s exposure to what was already promised to be a heavily oversupplied market in two or three years’ time, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains obstructed.

How should we understand Qatar’s approach? There is a mix of risk mitigation and long-term strategy.

From a risk point of view, if transit through the Gulf remains severely restricted, or if there is more damage to infrastructure, LNG prices should remain fairly strong. Then the new US contracts will be profitable and will safeguard at least some of Qatar’s long-term market. But since they only start deliveries around 2030-31, they do not fill the immediate hole.

If, on the other hand, a peace deal or some military action opens the free flow of LNG, there will be a mega-glut as the new Qatari plants clog the pipes along with the US and other growing suppliers. Prices will be low for a few years.

But Qatar’s production is so inexpensive that it will still be profitable. It should be able to tolerate some losses on its newfound US portfolio. And a period of relatively low LNG prices is no bad thing. It would help demand grow and LNG capture new markets, ideally retaking market share from dirty coal.

While beating renewables is now a tough act, gas is still a core fuel for industries and cities. There is further growth in replacing heavy fuel oil in ships and diesel in heavy trucks, trains and on-site generators.

The strategic side is more intriguing. Somewhat by accident, or at least force of destiny, Qatar may again become the world’s most important LNG actor, as it was around 2011. It will have about a quarter of global supply, effectively a more dominant position than Opec in oil, since control is centralised in Mr Al Kaabi’s office instead of among 11 often-disputatious members.

US supply is flexible and can be turned on and off. If global LNG prices fell far enough, as during the Covid pandemic in 2020, Qatar could stop exports to prop up the global market. That, in turn, would cause US domestic gas prices to fall.

Policymakers in Washington and gas executives in Houston might welcome that or they might not. That depends on who occupies the Oval Office, who controls Congress, and the tricky balance of policy and public opinion. After years of painfully high gas and electricity prices, European leaders care too, but have little ability to shape matters.

US politicians want to promote or prohibit energy-hungry data centres. They want to stop climate change or they don’t care about it. They want to reindustrialise with renewables or with hydrocarbons. They want to wield US trade power to compete with China, cow Canada, resist Russia, or extort Europe.

LNG and its interaction with America’s domestic gas market are a core piece of all these puzzles. QatarEnergy’s executives will be spending a lot more time, not just with generals in the Gulf or purchasers in Poland and Pakistan, but with Washington lobbyists.