Work from home and travel less: IEA urges consumers to stay put to avoid pinch of high oil prices

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With oil prices soaring amid the war pitting the US and Israel against Iran, the International Energy Agency has a recommendation: spend more time at home.

Travelling less will help consumers ease the impact of high crude prices, which have doubled since the end of 2025 as a result of the continuing conflict, the Paris-based watchdog said in its Sheltering from Oil Shocks report on Friday.

The war's onset had already roiled oil markets, but things spiralled when energy infrastructure also came under attack. This loss of supply is having a significant impact in global markets, the IEA said.

"The conflict in the Middle East has created the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market," analysts at the IEA wrote.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, ended 2025 at $60.85 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, settled at $57.95.

But the war caused a surge, with Brent hitting near $120 this week as supply disruptions stemming from the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure.

Play US destroys Iranian ships threatening Strait of Hormuz Play 00:19

Consumers feel the strain

While oil has since shed some of thosee gains, prices still remain elevated. During midday trading on Friday, Brent was down 1.3 per cent to $107.20, while WTI declined 2 per cent to $93.57.

Consumers are feeling the hit, from households using liquefied petroleum gas tanks and motorists at the pump, to air travellers – all needing to absorb the costs of higher fuel.

"Concerns are growing about the impacts of higher prices on households, businesses and the broader economy," the IEA said.

The agency outlined 10 measures that can be "implemented quickly" by governments, businesses and households. These are primarily focused on road transport, which accounts for about 45 per cent of global oil demand.

These options include working from home when possible, reducing motorway speed limits by at least 10kph, encouraging the use of public transport and ride-sharing, introducing number plate rotation schemes, diverting the use of LPG for transport and, for commercial and delivery vehicles, encouraging regular vehicle maintenance and load optimisation.

IEA’s 10-point guide to cut fuel costs for consumers

Work from home where possible

Reduce speed limits on motorways by at least 10kph

Use public transport

Limit road use based on number plates

Increase car sharing and adopt efficient driving practices

Drive commercial and delivery vehicles more efficiently

Divert the use of liquified petroleum gas for transport

Avoid air travel where alternative options exist

Switch to alternative cooking solutions such as electric stoves

Use petrol to optimise operations and maintenance at factories

The global body said that working from home – which proved to be a very viable option during the Covid-19 pandemic – affects oil consumption differently across regions, depending on commute distance, car occupancy and average fuel consumption of the vehicle.

"In road transport, a combination of behavioural and policy measures can deliver rapid savings. Many of these measures have been implemented in the past and are again being considered in several countries," the agency said.

Aviation pressures

Jet fuel demand comprises about 7 per cent of global oil demand. The market has looked particularly vulnerable to an extended loss of Middle East production and exports, given limited flexibility elsewhere to increase output, the IEA said.

Travel for work accounts for a substantial share – between 20 per cent and 40 per cent – of aviation activity, the agency added. This, however, can be substituted by online meetings.

"A reduction of around 40 per cent of flights taken for work purposes is feasible in the short term, while maintaining productivity," the IEA said.

Play What the Middle East escalation means for the global economy Play 49:38

The US-Israeli war on Iran has escalated, as more energy sites in the region have been attacked, causing damage, shutdowns and further uncertainty on its endgame.

Each strike is adding to concerns over energy, economic shocks and the scramble to defend installations critical to one of the world's most vital commodities.

What had been treated as geopolitical risk now has institutions planning for long-term disruption to global energy supplies.

The IEA said governments can take the lead with their recommendations, both by setting an example and by enabling these measures.

However, "many can be adopted by individuals and businesses directly [as] most of these options relate to consumption of road transport fuels, but they also cover fuel use for air transport, cooking and industry", it said.