Libya to sign $20bn deal with US and French companies to boost oil output

Opec member Libya will on Saturday sign a long-term development agreement with France’s TotalEnergies and Conoco Phillips of the US, involving investments worth more than $20 billion, as the country intensifies efforts to boost oil production.

The deal will be funded through external financing, allowing Libya to add 850,000 barrels per day of additional capacity, with expected net revenues at about $376 billion, Prime ⁠Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah said on X on Saturday.

Officials were set to seal the agreement during the Libya Energy and Economic Summit in Tripoli.

The deal reflects “strengthening of its relations with the largest and most influential international partners in the global energy sector, and expanding avenues of co-operation and investment", Mr Dbeibah said, adding it will provide additional resources for the economy, including the creation of new jobs and increasing wages.

The government is also planning to sign an initial agreement with Chevron and Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum.

The North African country is trying to revive its hydrocarbons sector and is inviting new companies to develop its oilfields.

It is planning to award new exploration licences to companies next month, marking the first time the country is carrying out such an exercise in more than 17 years.

Libya produces some of North Africa’s cheapest, largely sweet oil, much of which has remained offline since the 2011 civil war that followed the overthrow of former leader Muammar Qaddafi.

Currently, the country is run by two governments − the UN-backed administration in Tripoli led by Mr Dbeibah and the eastern government supported by military commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.