Adnoc secures $2bn South Korea-backed green loan for low carbon projects

“This facility reflects Adnoc's commitment to financing the transformation of energy systems while maintaining strong capital discipline,” said Khaled Al Zaabi, Adnoc Group's chief financial officer.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber visited Korea to announce the agreement and strengthen economic ties with South Korea.

Adnoc aims to reduce its operational carbon emissions intensity by 25% by 2030 and invest $23 billion in decarbonisation efforts.

The agreement increases Adnoc's total green funding to $5 billion in 18 months, including a $3 billion deal with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

Adnoc has secured $2 billion in green financing to support low-carbon projects, backed by Korea Trade Insurance Corporation.

Abu Dhabi state oil company Adnoc has secured a $2 billion green financing facility backed by South Korea’s export credit agency to fund lower carbon projects across its operations it seeks to reduce its emissions.

The agreement is backed by Korean export credit agency, known as Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-Sure), Adnoc said in a statement on Friday.

The deal marks Adnoc's first green financing facility backed by the Korean agency, following a $3 billion transaction with the Japan Bank for International Co-operation in 2024. Together, the two agreements bring the company's total green funding to $5 billion in just 18 months.

“This facility reflects Adnoc’s commitment to financing the transformation of energy systems while maintaining strong capital discipline,” said Khaled Al Zaabi, Adnoc Group chief financial officer. “Through our partnership with K-Sure, we are expanding access to green finance and deepening our economic ties with South Korea.”

The $2 billion in green financing will be used for eligible projects that comply with international sustainable finance market standards, according to the report.

Adnoc unveils $150bn expansion drive as UAE boosts oil and gas reserves 01:46

The K-Sure backed green financing deal comes as Adnoc aims to reduce its operational carbon emissions intensity by 25 per cent by 2030 while investing $23 billion to decarbonise its operations and accelerate the growth of energy sources such as hydrogen, geothermal and renewables.

The agreement was announced during the visit of Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc's managing director and Group chief executive, to Korea, where he met with Youngjin Jang, president and chairman of K-Sure.

On Thursday, Adnoc said it had secured $11 billion in structured financing from 20 banks to monetise midstream assets associated with its Hail and Ghasha offshore gas production.

Adnoc and its partners on the concessions, Italy's Eni and Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Public Company, opted for non-recourse financing, the Abu Dhabi energy company said on Thursday.

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKinetic%207%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rick%20Parish%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clean%20cooking%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

UAE jiu-jitsu squad Men: Hamad Nawad and Khalid Al Balushi (56kg), Omar Al Fadhli and Saeed Al Mazroui (62kg), Taleb Al Kirbi and Humaid Al Kaabi (69kg), Mohammed Al Qubaisi and Saud Al Hammadi (70kg), Khalfan Belhol and Mohammad Haitham Radhi (85kg), Faisal Al Ketbi and Zayed Al Kaabi (94kg) Women: Wadima Al Yafei and Mahra Al Hanaei (49kg), Bashayer Al Matrooshi and Hessa Al Shamsi (62kg)

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, Group C

Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade

Anfield, Liverpool

Wednesday, 11pm (UAE)

Timeline 1947

Ferrari’s road-car company is formed and its first badged car, the 125 S, rolls off the assembly line 1962

250 GTO is unveiled 1969

Fiat becomes a Ferrari shareholder, acquiring 50 per cent of the company 1972

The Fiorano circuit, Ferrari’s racetrack for development and testing, opens 1976

First automatic Ferrari, the 400 Automatic, is made 1987

F40 launched 1988

Enzo Ferrari dies; Fiat expands its stake in the company to 90 per cent 2002

The Enzo model is announced 2010

Ferrari World opens in Abu Dhabi 2011

First four-wheel drive Ferrari, the FF, is unveiled 2013

LaFerrari, the first Ferrari hybrid, arrives 2014

Fiat Chrysler announces the split of Ferrari from the parent company 2015

Ferrari launches on Wall Street 2017

812 Superfast unveiled; Ferrari celebrates its 70th anniversary

Avatar: Fire and Ash Director: James Cameron Starring: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Rating: 4.5/5

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden | US$45,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Tabarak, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Rashed Bouresly (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $175,000 (Turf) | 3,200m Winner: Dubhe, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: UAE 2000 Guineas Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,600m Winner: Estihdaaf, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor 8.15pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,800m Winner: Nordic Lights, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 Group 2 | $450,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: North America, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap | $175,000 (T) | 1,200m Winner: Mazzini, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 10pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,400m. Winner: Mubtasim, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

ICC Awards for 2021 MEN Cricketer of the Year – Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) T20 Cricketer of the Year – Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) ODI Cricketer of the Year – Babar Azam (Pakistan) Test Cricketer of the Year – Joe Root (England) WOMEN Cricketer of the Year – Smriti Mandhana (India) ODI Cricketer of the Year – Lizelle Lee (South Africa) T20 Cricketer of the Year – Tammy Beaumont (England)

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

Chef Nobu's advice for eating sushi “One mistake people always make is adding extra wasabi. There is no need for this, because it should already be there between the rice and the fish.

“When eating nigiri, you must dip the fish – not the rice – in soy sauce, otherwise the rice will collapse. Also, don’t use too much soy sauce or it will make you thirsty. For sushi rolls, dip a little of the rice-covered roll lightly in soy sauce and eat in one bite.

“Chopsticks are acceptable, but really, I recommend using your fingers for sushi. Do use chopsticks for sashimi, though.

“The ginger should be eaten separately as a palette cleanser and used to clear the mouth when switching between different pieces of fish.”

MATCH INFO Red Star Belgrade v Tottenham Hotspur, midnight (Thursday), UAE

The specs: 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Price, base / as tested Dh207,846 / Dh220,000 Engine 6.2L V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 420hp @ 5,600rpm Torque 624Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined 13.5L / 100km

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)