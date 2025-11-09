The key to bridging the global climate finance gap

The global climate finance gap – estimated at $2.4 trillion annually for developing countries – is not just a number. It’s a reflection of the scale of ambition needed to avert climate catastrophe. While international support remains vital, the reality is that over $1 trillion must come from domestic sources. That’s why domestic resource mobilisation (DRM) must be at the heart of climate finance strategies.

In the forthcoming publication Policy-Driven Climate and Development Finance: Strategies for Equitable Solutions, a dedicated chapter explores the broad range of fiscal, monetary, administrative, capacity-building and regulatory measures needed to unlock the full potential of domestic resources in bridging the financing gap for climate action. The chapter emphasises that an enabling international economic and financial environment, together with targeted development co-operation, is essential to help countries fully realise their potential in mobilising domestic resources.

DRM is not merely a technical fix – it’s a political imperative. Countries must deploy a full spectrum of fiscal, monetary and regulatory tools to raise climate finance from within. But these efforts must be matched by international co-operation that addresses systemic barriers, enhances fiscal space, reduces debt burdens and ensures access to affordable finance and technology. Only through such an enabling global environment can national efforts translate into real climate and development gains.

A comprehensive DRM strategy should include several things. First, it should make climate finance a strategic objective of national budgets. Climate action must be embedded in fiscal planning, with dedicated revenue streams and expenditure frameworks that prioritise resilience and decarbonisation.

It must also implement carbon taxation and pricing tailored to national contexts. These instruments can generate revenue, send clear price signals and incentivise low-carbon behaviour, while remaining administratively feasible.

Strong domestic capital markets are essential for financing long-term climate projects

And it is critical to phase out harmful fossil fuel subsidies. Reforming subsidies frees up public resources and corrects market distortions. However, for developing countries, such reforms must be carefully sequenced and supported by international co-operation to avoid exacerbating energy poverty or social inequality. The transition should be just, equitable and inclusive, ensuring that vulnerable populations are protected and that affordable, clean energy alternatives are made available before subsidies are withdrawn.

A DRM strategy should also involve establishing national climate funds (NCFs). These funds can channel domestic revenues into targeted climate initiatives, bridge capacity gaps and engage the private sector.

Countries should engage central banks and monetary authorities. These institutions can direct credit to green sectors, adjust interest rates and support climate-aligned financial systems.

Equally, it is essential to use financial regulations and incentives to align capital flows with climate goals. Disclosure requirements, sustainable finance frameworks and long-term targets can mobilise private investment and ensure financial stability.

It is also critical to develop local financial markets. Strong domestic capital markets are essential for financing long-term climate projects. International support is needed to build infrastructure and capacity. And countries must leverage public funds to attract private investment. Public–private partnerships can de-risk investments and scale up climate finance, especially in sectors like renewable energy and public transport.

These measures are not optional. They are essential for a just and effective global transition. But they must be supported by a fair and inclusive international system. That means harmonised carbon pricing, global tax co-operation and scaled-up, predictable development and climate finance aligned with national priorities.

The principle of common but differentiated responsibilities must guide our collective response. Developing countries are doing their part. It’s time for the global community to match their ambition with solidarity and generous support. Our shared future depends on it.

The views expressed herein are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the United Nations.

Dr Mahmoud Mohieldin is UN special rapporteur on financing sustainable development

Navid Hanif is assistant secretary-general for economic development at the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (Desa)

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How has net migration to UK changed? The figure was broadly flat immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic, standing at 216,000 in the year to June 2018 and 224,000 in the year to June 2019. It then dropped to an estimated 111,000 in the year to June 2020 when restrictions introduced during the pandemic limited travel and movement. The total rose to 254,000 in the year to June 2021, followed by steep jumps to 634,000 in the year to June 2022 and 906,000 in the year to June 2023. The latest available figure of 728,000 for the 12 months to June 2024 suggests levels are starting to decrease.

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Samaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

Specs Engine: 2-litre Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 255hp Torque: 273Nm Price: Dh240,000

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

South Africa v India schedule Tests: 1st Test Jan 5-9, Cape Town; 2nd Test Jan 13-17, Centurion; 3rd Test Jan 24-28, Johannesburg ODIs: 1st ODI Feb 1, Durban; 2nd ODI Feb 4, Centurion; 3rd ODI Feb 7, Cape Town; 4th ODI Feb 10, Johannesburg; 5th ODI Feb 13, Port Elizabeth; 6th ODI Feb 16, Centurion T20Is: 1st T20I Feb 18, Johannesburg; 2nd T20I Feb 21, Centurion; 3rd T20I Feb 24, Cape Town

The smuggler Eldarir had arrived at JFK in January 2020 with three suitcases, containing goods he valued at $300, when he was directed to a search area.

Officers found 41 gold artefacts among the bags, including amulets from a funerary set which prepared the deceased for the afterlife.

Also found was a cartouche of a Ptolemaic king on a relief that was originally part of a royal building or temple.

The largest single group of items found in Eldarir’s cases were 400 shabtis, or figurines.

Khouli conviction Khouli smuggled items into the US by making false declarations to customs about the country of origin and value of the items.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he provided “false provenances which stated that [two] Egyptian antiquities were part of a collection assembled by Khouli's father in Israel in the 1960s” when in fact “Khouli acquired the Egyptian antiquities from other dealers”.

He was sentenced to one year of probation, six months of home confinement and 200 hours of community service in 2012 after admitting buying and smuggling Egyptian antiquities, including coffins, funerary boats and limestone figures.