Adnoc cuts 6.6m tonnes of CO2 as clean energy push gathers pace

Adnoc slashed its greenhouse gas emissions by 6.6 million tonnes in 2024, as the state energy company accelerated efforts to become one of the world's lowest-carbon oil and gas producers, its latest sustainability report said.

The report brings total cumulative emission reductions since the energy provider started reporting in 2022 to 18 million tonnes.

The emissions cuts, equivalent to taking more than 1.4 million cars off the road for a year, were achieved through a mix of clean power, energy efficiency and technology upgrades across its operations.

Adnoc said about five million tonnes of CO2 reductions came from using solar and nuclear energy via the national grid, while another 1.2 million tonnes were cut through measures such as energy efficiency.

The company maintained its industry-leading upstream carbon intensity at about 7 kilograms of CO2 equivalent per barrel of oil, and said it had reduced upstream methane emissions by 22 per cent compared to 2023 – bringing total cuts since 2022 to nearly 37 per cent.

"We continue to pursue innovative and efficient ways to maximise the long-term value of Abu Dhabi’s natural resources," said Ibrahim Al Zu’bi, Adnoc’s chief sustainability and ESG officer.

"Through this strategy, Adnoc reaffirms its role as a responsible energy leader, committed to operational excellence, environmental stewardship and long-term impact."

The emissions gains were matched by financial ones. Adnoc reported $220 million in savings last year through an energy reduction drive, further cementing its position as a low-carbon energy supplier.

“The future of energy isn’t defined by targets alone – it’s about driving societal transformation, touching billions of lives while safeguarding our planet’s health," said Angela Wilkinson, secretary general and chief executive of the World Energy Council, in the Adnoc sustainability report.

In parallel, the firm's in-country value programme created about 7,000 private sector jobs for Emiratis last year, bringing its total since 2018 to 18,000. The project has also injected $15 billion into the national economy.

The Mangrove National Park makes up almost 75 per cent of the total mangrove forest area in the UAE. Photo: Visit Abu Dhabi

On the environmental front, using UAE-developed drone technology the company has planted 2.8 million mangroves since 2023, as part of a pledge to reach 10 million by 2030.

"Adnoc's dedication to integrating sustainability into its operations demonstrates that economic growth and environmental care are not mutually exclusive, but must coexist," said Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, secretary general of the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi. "This strategy reflects the UAE's broader goal of a prosperous future based on responsible, sustainable behaviour.”

The company continues to invest in low-carbon technology, including hydrogen, ammonia and carbon capture and storage. Its shareholding in Masdar has helped expand the UAE's renewable energy footprint to 51 gigawatts globally.

Adnoc reaffirmed its commitment to achieving net-zero operational emissions by 2045 and near-zero methane by 2030, goals that align with the UAE's national net zero 2050 agenda.

