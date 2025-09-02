Syria makes first official crude export in 14 years

Syria's parliament and state energy authorities have confirmed the dispatch of the postwar nation's first official crude shipment in 14 years, signalling its return to the global energy market.
The 600,000 barrels of heavy crude set sail from the historic port of Tartus aboard the Nissos Christiana tanker, under a deal with B Serve Energy, affiliated with global trader BB Energy, the Syrian authorities told Reuters on Monday.
Syria was exporting about 380,000 barrels of oil per day before civil war upended the nation's stability from 2011.
Riyad al-Joubasi, assistant director of oil and gas at Syria's Energy Ministry, confirmed the shipment left from wells within Syrian territory. He withheld specifics about the transaction.
The long-awaited export follows key shifts in Syria's diplomatic and economic posture including the ousting of former president Bashar Al Assad in December 2024.
A pivotal shift took place in June when US President Donald Trump lifted American sanctions to open paths for US investment in the country's energy sector.
In May, the Syrian government and DP World, the Dubai-based global ports operator, signed an initial agreement worth $800 million to develop Syria's Tartus port.
In further steps for oil export expansion, Iraq and Syria discussed the revival of the long-defunct Kirkuk-Baniyas oil pipeline in early August that once transported Iraqi crude to Europe via Syria.
More to follow …
