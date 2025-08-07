Adnoc Distribution has pledged to expand further, supported by continued growth in the UAE's economy. Photo credit: Adnoc Distribution
Adnoc Distribution has pledged to expand further, supported by continued growth in the UAE's economy. Photo credit: Adnoc Distribution
Adnoc Distribution has pledged to expand further, supported by continued growth in the UAE's economy. Photo credit: Adnoc Distribution
Adnoc Distribution has pledged to expand further, supported by continued growth in the UAE's economy. Photo credit: Adnoc Distribution

Business

Energy

Adnoc Distribution's first-half profit up 12% on higher fuel volumes

Company plans to add 60-70 new fuel stations by the end of 2025, with majority of those in Saudi Arabia

  • English
  • Arabic

Adnoc Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, posted a 12 per cent annual increase in its first-half profit, underpinned by a surge in retail fuel volumes sold.

Net profit in the six months ended June climbed to $358 million, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company unit said on Thursday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

The company said it recorded its largest-ever first-half fuel volumes of 7.62 billion litres, marking a 5.6 per cent year on year increase. It also recorded the highest earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) – a key measure of profitability, of $566 million, up 10 per cent year on year.

Meanwhile, revenue for the six-month period was down 2.4 per cent to $4.65 billion.

“Our strong H1 2025 results demonstrate the successful execution of our 2024-28 growth strategy, driven by operational excellence and customer-focused innovation,” said Bader Al Lamki, chief executive of Adnoc Distribution.

The company's net profit for the second quarter of 2025 was up nearly 9 per cent annually to $184 million, while revenue was down 1.6 per cent to $2.35 billion.

Non-fuel retail transactions also increased with gross profit growing by 14.9 per cent year on year in the first half of 2025, driven by strong performance of convenience stores, car services, property management and lubricants businesses, the company said.

Adnoc Distribution expects to distribute dividend of $350 million (10.285 fils per share) for the first half of 2025, in October this year, in line with its dividend policy, it said.

Oil prices have trended upwards since May, peaking on June 19 after Israel attacked Iran, but they have fallen since. That, among other geopolitical tension, has added to market volatility.

On Monday, oil prices dropped after Opec+ agreed to another large output rise in September.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was up 0.55 per cent to $67.26 a barrel at 9.55am UAE time on Thursday. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was trading 0.59 per cent higher at $64.73 a barrel.

Brent and WTI are now down about 10 per cent in 2025. On a year on year basis, the benchmarks have retreated more than 15 per cent.

Adnoc Distribution said on Thursday it plans to add 60-70 new fuel stations by the end of 2025, ahead of schedule, with majority of those located in Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil-exporting country. It added 47 new service stations in the first half of 2025, bringing its total network to nearly 940 – 556 in the UAE, 70 in Saudi Arabia (with 70 stations contracted and under development), and 243 in Egypt, Adnoc said.

The growth is complemented by company's 379 Oasis convenience stores across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, along with 37 vehicle inspection centres. Other services span car wash, lube change, with the company boasting more than 300 EV charging points installed under the E2GO brand in the UAE.

“By leveraging advanced technologies, unlocking new operational efficiencies, and bringing our commitment to quality to more communities than ever before, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable, long-term growth and superior returns for our shareholders,” said Mr Al Lamki.

Adnoc Distribution has pledged to expand further, supported by continued growth in the UAE's economy, in addition to incorporating the latest technologies to boost its operational and cost efficiencies.

A growing economy typically leads to increased demand for transportation services, resulting in the establishment of more fuel stations to meet growing consumption. The Emirates' economy grew by 4 per cent last year, driven by a strong expansion in its non-oil sector.

Abu Dhabi's economy, in particular, expanded by 3.8 per cent annually last year to reach an all-time high value of Dh1.2 trillion, state news agency Wam had reported in May.

Lexus LX700h specs

Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor

Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh590,000

MATCH INFO

Mainz 0

RB Leipzig 5 (Werner 11', 48', 75', Poulsen 23', Sabitzer 36')

Man of the Match: Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The specs: 2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet

Price, base: Dh429,090

Engine 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed automatic

Power 510hp @ 5,500rpm

Torque 700Nm @ 1,750rpm

Fuel economy, combined 9.2L / 100km

Apple%20Mac%20through%20the%20years
%3Cp%3E1984%20-%20Apple%20unveiled%20the%20Macintosh%20on%20January%2024%3Cbr%3E1985%20-%20Steve%20Jobs%20departed%20from%20Apple%20and%20established%20NeXT%3Cbr%3E1986%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20Macintosh%20Plus%2C%20featuring%20enhanced%20memory%3Cbr%3E1987%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20Macintosh%20II%2C%20equipped%20with%20colour%20capabilities%3Cbr%3E1989%20-%20The%20widely%20acclaimed%20Macintosh%20SE%2F30%20made%20its%20debut%3Cbr%3E1994%20-%20Apple%20presented%20the%20Power%20Macintosh%3Cbr%3E1996%20-%20The%20Macintosh%20System%20Software%20OS%20underwent%20a%20rebranding%20as%20Mac%20OS%3Cbr%3E2001%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20Mac%20OS%20X%2C%20marrying%20Unix%20stability%20with%20a%20user-friendly%20interface%3Cbr%3E2006%20-%20Apple%20adopted%20Intel%20processors%20in%20MacBook%20Pro%20laptops%3Cbr%3E2008%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20MacBook%20Air%2C%20a%20lightweight%20laptop%3Cbr%3E2012%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20MacBook%20Pro%20with%20a%20retina%20display%3Cbr%3E2016%20-%20The%20Mac%20operating%20system%20underwent%20rebranding%20as%20macOS%3Cbr%3E2020%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20M1%20chip%20for%20Macs%2C%20combining%20high%20performance%20and%20energy%20efficiency%3Cbr%3E2022%20-%20The%20M2%20chip%20was%20announced%3Cbr%3E2023%20-The%20M3%20line-up%20of%20chip%20was%20announced%20to%20improve%20performance%20and%20add%20new%20capabilities%20for%20Mac.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
F1 The Movie

Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Rating: 4/5

Global state-owned investor ranking by size

1.

United States

2.

China

3.

UAE

4.

Japan

5

Norway

6.

Canada

7.

Singapore

8.

Australia

9.

Saudi Arabia

10.

South Korea
The Settlers

Director: Louis Theroux

Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz

Rating: 5/5

While you're here
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
In numbers: PKK’s money network in Europe

Germany: PKK collectors typically bring in $18 million in cash a year – amount has trebled since 2010

Revolutionary tax: Investigators say about $2 million a year raised from ‘tax collection’ around Marseille

Extortion: Gunman convicted in 2023 of demanding $10,000 from Kurdish businessman in Stockholm

Drug trade: PKK income claimed by Turkish anti-drugs force in 2024 to be as high as $500 million a year

Denmark: PKK one of two terrorist groups along with Iranian separatists ASMLA to raise “two-digit million amounts”

Contributions: Hundreds of euros expected from typical Kurdish families and thousands from business owners

TV channel: Kurdish Roj TV accounts frozen and went bankrupt after Denmark fined it more than $1 million over PKK links in 2013 

You might also like
Aggro%20Dr1ft
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Harmony%20Korine%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Jordi%20Molla%2C%20Travis%20Scott%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The specs

Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors

Power: Combined output 920hp

Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km

On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025

Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
  • Priority access to new homes from participating developers
  • Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
  • Flexible payment plans from developers
  • Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
  • DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
THE CLOWN OF GAZA

Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah 

Starring: Alaa Meqdad

Rating: 4/5

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
LIVERPOOL SQUAD

Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez, Adrian, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Andy Lonergan, Xherdan Shaqiri, Andy Robertson, Divock Origi, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams

Sri Lanka Test squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (stand-in captain), Niroshan Dickwella (vice captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohamed Shiraz, Lakshan Sandakan and Lasith Embuldeniya.

The specs

AT4 Ultimate, as tested

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Power: 420hp

Torque: 623Nm

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800)

On sale: Now

Brief scoreline:

Al Wahda 2

Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79'

Al Nassr 3

Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45 1', 62'

Sly%20Cooper%20and%20the%20Thievius%20Raccoonus
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sucker%20Punch%20Productions%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%202%20to%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
On Women's Day
Herc's Adventures

Developer: Big Ape Productions
Publisher: LucasArts
Console: PlayStation 1 & 5, Sega Saturn
Rating: 4/5

The specs: 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn

Price, base / as tested: Dhxxx
Engine: 5.7L V8
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic
Power: 395hp @ 5,600rpm
Torque: 556Nm @ 3,950rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS

Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League 
Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals

2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0
2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17
2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0
2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15
2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10
2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18
2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25  

Recommended
Updated: August 07, 2025, 6:59 AM`
AdnocEnergyAbu DhabiMarkets