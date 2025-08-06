Adnoc Gas posts record Q2 profit despite low oil prices

Abu Dhabi's Adnoc Gas has reported a 16 per cent annual jump in its second-quarter profit, despite a lower oil price environment, capitalising on operational and cost efficiencies.

Net profit in the three months ended June rose to a record $1.39 billion, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company unit said on Wednesday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

Revenue for the period was down more than 4 per cent year-on-year to $4.66 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation – a key metric for profitability – climbed 8 per cent to $2.26 billion.

For the first half of 2025, net profit increased by 11.3 per cent annually to $2.65 billion, while revenue inched down less than 1 per cent to $9.33 billion.

The Adnoc Gas board of directors approved an interim dividend of $1.792 billion, a 5 per cent year-on-year increase, which will be distributed in September, it said.

The company's highest-ever quarterly profit was “fuelled by our strong local market business and improved operational efficiency … we remain well-positioned for long-term growth”, said Fatema Al Nuaimi, chief executive of Adnoc Gas.

Adnoc Gas supplies approximately 60 per cent of the UAE’s gas sales needs and supplies end-customers in more than 20 countries.

More to follow …

