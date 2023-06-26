Adnoc links up with Hindustan Petroleum to expand lubricants business

Adnoc Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, has signed an agreement with Indian fuel retailer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited to explore opportunities for expanding their lubricants and allied products businesses in the UAE, India and other potential markets.

The agreement establishes a framework for both companies to foster “mutually beneficial cross-border business synergies” while leveraging their local market capabilities and infrastructure, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

The move comes as both fuel retailers look to boost the efficiency of their overseas lubricant operations, including the supply and access to key logistical marketing support services.

“This agreement demonstrates our strategic approach to collaborating with leading partners worldwide,” said Bader Al Lamki, chief executive of Adnoc Distribution.

“With HPCL’s robust performance record spanning over a century, we aim to establish a strong presence in India, one of the world’s largest and rapidly growing markets.

“Today’s announcement marks another significant milestone in Adnoc Distribution’s international expansion journey as we strive to enhance our position in key lubricant markets worldwide.”

More to follow …