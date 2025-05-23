An NMDC Energy vessel. The company aims to expand in new markets. Photo: NMDC Energy
An NMDC Energy vessel. The company aims to expand in new markets. Photo: NMDC Energy

Business

Energy

Abu Dhabi’s NMDC Energy aims to boost collaboration with Chinese firms

Company seeks new contracts in Iraq, North Africa and Nigeria as part of expansion plans

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

May 25, 2025