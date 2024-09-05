Abu Dhabi's NMDC Group says it has eyes on all active markets as it charts its global expansion. Photo: NMDC
NMDC Energy's IPO oversubscribed 31 times in lead-up to UAE's biggest listing of 2024

Abu Dhabi contractor will make its debut on the emirate's stock market on September 11

Alvin R Cabral
September 05, 2024

