Who is Seyed Emamjomeh, the Iranian businessman targeted by new US sanctions?

The US has issued more <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/24/us-imposes-sanctions-on-irans-petroleum-and-petrochemical-industry/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/24/us-imposes-sanctions-on-irans-petroleum-and-petrochemical-industry/">sanctions</a> on Iranian Seyed Asadoollah Emamjomeh on Tuesday, claiming that he operated a vast network of companies in countries for shipping Iranian oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into world markets. Mr Emamjomeh is also reportedly the owner of very large gas carrier (VLGC) named Tinos 1, that made a failed attempt to load LPG from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/">US</a> in June 2024 for sale to China, according to the US Treasury department, which described him as a “magnate”. “Emamjomeh and his network sought to export thousands of shipments of LPG – including from the United States – to evade US sanctions and generate revenue for Iran,” said Secretary of the Treasury <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/23/scott-bessent-treasury-donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/23/scott-bessent-treasury-donald-trump/">Scott Bessent</a>. “The United States remains committed to holding accountable those who seek to provide the Iranian regime with the funding it needs to further its destabilising activities in the region and around the world.” The Treasury Department also named his son Meisam Emamjomeh as being part of the business, reportedly having played a key role in exporting “thousands of shipments of LPG from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> to Pakistan and have conducted tens of millions of dollars in business”. The department also named a number of companies that were reportedly operated by Mr Emamjomeh including nine in Iran as well as companies based in other countries including the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/">UAE</a> and the UK. The new sanctions follow similar actions by the US Treasury Department in March which targeted Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and some Hong Kong-flagged vessels that are part of a shadow fleet that helps disguise Iranian oil shipments. Last week, Washington imposed sanctions on a Chinese “teapot refinery” processing the crude, or small independent oil refiner, as US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/20/as-trump-nears-100-days-in-office-a-breakthrough-with-iran-is-paramount/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/20/as-trump-nears-100-days-in-office-a-breakthrough-with-iran-is-paramount/">Donald Trump</a>'s administration presses on with “maximum pressure” against Tehran to curb its oil revenue. Most of the Iranian oil and LPG is shipped to China, which does not recognise US sanctions. The two countries have built a trading system that uses mostly Chinese yuan and a network of middlemen, avoiding the dollar and exposure to US regulators, Reuters reported recently. The US aims to reduce Iranian's revenue by imposing sanctions on individuals and companies associated with its energy industry and curb funding for its nuclear energy programme and regional proxy groups such as Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas. The latest round of sanctions, which Iran has criticised, coincide with negotiations between the US and Iran to reach an agreement on Terhan's nuclear programme. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the sanctions “contradict” Washington's claims that it is seeking dialogue and negotiations with Tehran. “This clearly shows a lack of goodwill and seriousness on the part of the United States,” he said in statements carried by Iranian state media. The third round of indirect US-Iran talks are scheduled to take place on Saturday in the Omani capital, Muscat, with a technical meeting including experts from both sides set for the same day.