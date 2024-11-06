Adnoc signs 15-year sales and purchase deal for Ruwais liquefied natural gas project

Adnoc has signed the first long-term sales and purchase agreement with Germany's Sefe (Securing Energy for Europe) for its Ruwais liquefied natural gas project in Abu Dhabi, boosting the emirate’s status as an energy investment centre.

The state-owned oil major announced the 15-year, 1 million tonnes per annum agreement with Sefe's subsidiary, Sefe Marketing and Trading Singapore, at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec) on Wednesday.

The LNG will primarily be sourced from the Ruwais project, with deliveries expected to start in 2028 once commercial operations begin, Adnoc said. More than 7 metric tonnes per annum of the Ruwais LNG project’s production capacity has been committed to international customers through long-term agreements to date.

“As natural gas demand continues to increase, Adnoc is ensuring greater access to lower-carbon gas to power homes, fuel industries and keep people connected, and we will continue to reinforce our role as a reliable global supplier of natural gas,” Fatema Al Nuaimi, executive vice president for downstream business management at Adnoc, said.

Adnoc's Ruwais LNG project will comprise two 4.8 mtpa LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mtpa per annum, which will more than double Adnoc's existing LNG production capacity in the UAE to approximately 15 mtpa.

More to follow …

