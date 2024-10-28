Inauguration of the first green hydrogen-based steel project in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
Inauguration of the first green hydrogen-based steel project in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

Middle East's first green hydrogen-based steel project begins operations in the UAE

The pilot project by Emsteel and Masdar was announced in November and has already started producing green steel

John Benny

October 28, 2024

