Adrian senior managing director Francois-Aissa Touazi says the company plans to boost its assets in the Gulf to as much as $40 billion within five years. Photo: Ardian
Adrian senior managing director Francois-Aissa Touazi says the company plans to boost its assets in the Gulf to as much as $40 billion within five years. Photo: Ardian

Business

Economy

Ardian considering co-investments in green hydrogen with Masdar and PIF

French private equity firm expects to close first deal with Abu Dhabi clean energy company next year

Sarmad Khan
Sarmad Khan

October 17, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week