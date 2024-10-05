Nearly a third of the GCC’s aluminium production is exported to the US and the EU. Photo: EGA
Gulf states in race to make low-carbon metals as EU carbon tax looms

Regional companies' shift to green aluminium and steel will give them an advantage, experts say

John Benny

October 05, 2024

